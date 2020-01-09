Worldwide Pimozide 2020 Industry Research Report distinguishes huge patterns and factors driving or hindering the market development and additionally it offers nitty gritty examination of Market Size, Share, Growth, Future prospects, key players execution and openings in the Market.

https://www. marketreportsworld .com/enquiry/request-sample/13079892

Pimozide (sold under the brand name Orap) is an antipsychotic drug of the diphenylbutylpiperidine class. It was discovered at Janssen Pharmaceutica in 1963. It has a high potency compared to chlorpromazine (ratio 50-70:1). On a weight basis it is even more potent than haloperidol. It also has special neurologic indications for Tourette syndrome and resistant tics. The side effects include akathisia, tardive dyskinesia, and, more rarely, neuroleptic malignant syndrome and prolongation of the QT interval.

Top Company Coverage of Pimozide market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

Teva

Par Pharmaceutical

Johnson and Johnson

Eumedica

Pharmascience

Domina Pharmaceuticals

Aa Pharma

Pimozide Market by Product Type Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

1Mg

2Mg

4Mg

Pimozide Market by Application Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.): Downstream Customers and Market Analysis):

Hospitals

Drugstores

Others

Global Pimozide Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand and Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

The global average price of Pimozide is in the increasing trend, from 1.13 USD/Unit in 2013 to 1.19 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Pimozide includes 1Mg, 2Mg, 4Mg, and the proportion of 2Mg in 2017 is about 53%.

Pimozide is widely used in hospitals, drugstores and other places. The most proportion of Pimozide is used for hospitals in 2017 is 54%.

The worldwide market for Pimozide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.1% over the next five years, will reach 11 million US$ in 2024, from 12 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Pimozide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.





