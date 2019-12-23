Machine Translation Market analysis report contains all study material about Market Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast Research in all over the world

Global “Machine Translation Market” report 2020 provides the most recent market patterns like market development, openings, growth rate, size and share. Global Machine Translation market report includes an introduction to new trends that can guide the organizations performing in the industry to comprehend the market and increase the procedures for their business development individually. At the end, the report includes Machine Translation new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, investment return examination, and advancement pattern investigation.

The Global Machine Translation market is expected to grow at a “CAGR of over 19% with revenue USD 971.87 million” by 2020 - 2024. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 15.34%" by the end of 2024.

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION:

Defense

IT

Automotive

Healthcare

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Machine Translation market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

About Machine Translation Market:

Machine Translation Market analysis considers sales from the defense, IT, automotive, and healthcare. Our study also finds the sales of machine translation in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the defense segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as technological advances will play a significant role in the defense segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global machine translation market report looks at factors such as increased demand for content localization, globalization of businesses, increased government spending on language services, and increasing adoption of voice search. However, open-source machine translation service tools, market fragmentation, and data privacy and security risks in online translation services may hamper the growth of the machine translation industry over the forecast period.

North America was the largest market for machine translation in 2019, and the region will continue to offer maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing amount of data, owing to the significant presence of data giants in the region, has increased the need for data translation. Moreover, with the advent of improved technologies, companies across various end-user industries such as healthcare, military and defense, and automotive are deploying machine translation services. This factor will contribute to the machine translation market growth in the region.

Almost 30% of the market’s growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets of machine translation in North America. Market growth in the region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, MEA, and South America.

Leading Key Players of Global Machine Translation Market:

Alphabet Inc.

Asia Online Pte Ltd.

Cloudwords Inc.

Honyaku Center Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Lionbridge Technologies Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

SDL Plc

SYSTRAN SA

and TransPerfect Global Inc.

Machine Translation Market Report Covers the Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Machine Translation market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Machine Translation Market Dynamics:

Driver: Globalization Of Business.



Trend: Increase In Localization Of Video Content



Challenges: Growth Of This Market Is The Open-Source Machine Translation Service Tools.



Globalization of business



The expansion of businesses across the world has increased the need for individuals that are proficient in translation services. Business expansions have made it necessary for companies to translate their documents to comply with regional trade tariffs and laws. Companies are also focusing on expanding their customer base by localizing their services, marketing strategies, and marketing content. These factors have increased the demand for language translation and interpretation services which will lead to the expansion of the global machine translation market at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period.



Increase in localization of video content



The demand for video content translations is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to the growing consumer preference for product and service-specific videos. Corporate organizations are increasingly using machine video translation services to attract customers through visual and audio content. In addition, the rising demand for webinars and tutorials in local languages has further increased the need for translating video content. This trend is encouraging many market vendors to provide quick and efficient translation services with flexible solutions to offer high-quality video content across various languages and cultures. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Important Highlights from the Report include:

The report offers a precise analysis of the product range of the Machine Translation market, meticulously segmented into applications

Key details concerning production volume and price trends have been provided.

The report also covers the market share accumulated by each product in the Machine Translation market, along with production growth.

The report provides a brief summary of the Machine Translation application spectrum that is mainly segmented into Industrial Applications

Extensive details pertaining to the market share garnered by each application, as well as the details of the estimated growth rate and product consumption to be accounted for by each application have been provided.

The report also covers the industry concentration rate with reference to raw materials.

The relevant price and sales in the Machine Translation market together with the foreseeable growth trends for the Machine Translation market is included in the report.

The study offers a thorough evaluation of the marketing strategy portfolio, comprising several marketing channels which manufacturers deploy to endorse their products.

The report also suggests considerable data with reference to the marketing channel development trends and market position. Concerning market position, the report reflects on aspects such as branding, target clientele and pricing strategies.

The numerous distributors who belong to the major suppliers, supply chain and the ever-changing price patterns of raw material have been highlighted in the report.

An idea of the manufacturing cost along with a detailed mention of the labor costs is included in the report.

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global machine translation market is fragmented. robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading machine translation manufacturers, that include Alphabet Inc., Asia Online Pte Ltd., Cloudwords Inc., Honyaku Center Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Lionbridge Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., SDL Plc, SYSTRAN SA, and TransPerfect Global Inc.Also, the machine translation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

