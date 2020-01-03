Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Research Report 2019 provides key analysis on the market status of the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) manufacturers with market size, growth, share, trends as well as industry cost structure. The study objectives are to present the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) development in United States, Europe and China.

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) MarketReport 2020 provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

This report studies the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market analyses and researches the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) development status and forecast in the United States, EU, Japan, China, India, and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in the global market.

PET scanner is a type of nuclear medicine imaging. The scan uses a special dye that has radioactive tracers.



, Positron-emission tomography (PET) is a nuclear medicine functional imaging technique that is used to observe metabolic processes in the body. The system detects pairs of gamma rays emitted indirectly by a positron-emitting radionuclide (tracer), which is introduced into the body on a biologically active molecule. Three-dimensional images of tracer concentration within the body are then constructed by computer analysis. In modern PET-CT scanners, three-dimensional imaging is often accomplished with the aid of a CT X-ray scan performed on the patient during the same session, in the same machine.



, Positron-emission tomography (PET) is a nuclear medicine functional imaging technique that is used to observe metabolic processes in the body. The system detects pairs of gamma rays emitted indirectly by a positron-emitting radionuclide (tracer), which is introduced into the body on a biologically active molecule. Three-dimensional images of tracer concentration within the body are then constructed by computer analysis. In modern PET-CT scanners, three-dimensional imaging is often accomplished with the aid of a CT X-ray scan performed on the patient during the same session, in the same machine.



In the last several years, global market of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 2.6%. In 2016, global revenue of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners is nearly 730 million USD; the actual sale is about 721 units.



The classification of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners includes PET-CT, PET-MR and Other; and the sales proportion of PET-CT in 2016 is about 94.2%.



TheGlobal Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market is valued at 740 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 810 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size ofThe Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

List of Major Positron Emission Tomography (PET) marketcompetition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufactures: -

GE

Siemens Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Toshiba

Hitachi

Neusoft

Topgrade HealthCare

United Imaging

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

By theproduct type, the market is primarily split into:

PET-CT

PET-MR

Other

By theend users/application,this report covers the following segments:

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

