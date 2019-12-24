Tortilla Market share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Global “Tortilla Market” research report 2020-2024 contains information of company profile, product details and profile of leading key players. Global Tortilla market report highlights the current and future market trends in the industry. The report provides invaluable insights of the players impacting the market such as their size, industry synopsis, and product offerings. Tortilla market research will help those concerned in developing strategies given the changes happening around the world.

Global Tortilla market is projected “growth USD 10.42 billion at a CAGR of over 6%” by 2020-2024. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 6.26%" by the end of 2024.

About Tortilla Market:

Tortilla Market analysis considers sales from tortilla chips, pre-cooked tortilla, and tortilla mix products. Our study also finds the sales of tortilla in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the tortilla chips segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing per capita consumption in developed regions such as North America and Europe will play a significant role in the tortilla chips segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global tortilla market report looks at factors such as growing demand for convenience foods, a rise in the number of initiatives to improve agricultural output, and expansion in retail landscapes. However, fluctuations in food commodity prices, stringent regulations, and the high number of product recalls may hamper the growth of the tortilla industry over the forecast period.

Tortilla Market Dynamics:

Driver: Growing Demand For Convenience Foods.



Trend: Rising Demand For Gluten-Free Tortillas



Challenges: Growth Of This Market Is The Fluctuations In Food Commodity Prices.



Growing demand for convenience foods



Factors such as high participation of women in the workforce and rapid urbanization are driving the demand for convenience and easy to prepare food products such as tortillas. In addition, they are healthy and provide the body with the required amount of sodium essential for maintaining the water balance in the body. They help in the reduction of body fatigue and regulate metabolism as tortillas contain folate and pantothenic acid. Thus, the growing demand for convenience foods will lead to the expansion of the global tortilla market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



Rising demand for gluten-free tortillas



Gluten is a protein present in several types of grains. Consumers are increasingly looking for gluten-free tortillas owing to the awareness about the health implications of gluten. Leaky gut caused due to gluten consumption leads to the infusion of bacterial proteins and other toxic compounds into the bloodstream, thereby causing autoimmune attacks. Gluten consumption can lead to hypothyroidism, type 1 diabetes, and inflammation of the gut. Many food manufacturers are offering gluten-free tortillas in their portfolio to cater to the demands of customers who want to avoid gluten. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.





The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Tortilla market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Tortilla market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Tortilla Market Forecast (2020-2024):

Market Size Forecast:Global Tortilla market segmented by overall size, by type/product category, by applications/end users, by regions/geography.

Key Data (Revenue):Market size, market share, growth rate, growth, product sales price, and opportunity.

Trend and forecast analysis:Market trend, forecast and analysis to 2024 by segments and geographical regions.

Segmentation analysis:Global Tortilla market size by various applications such as product, material, shape, and end use in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis:Global Tortilla Market Breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, And The Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global Tortilla Industry.

Strategic analysis:This includes new product development and competitive landscape in the global Tortilla.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will the market growth rate of Tortilla market in 2024?

What are the key factors motivating the global Tortilla market?

Who are the important key players in Tortilla market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Tortilla market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Tortilla market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Tortilla industries?

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global tortilla market is fragmented. robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tortilla manufacturers, that include Arevalo Foods Inc., Azteca Foods Inc., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Easy Food Inc., General Mills Inc., GRUMA SAB de CV, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, PepsiCo Inc., and Tyson Foods Inc.Also, the tortilla market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Tortilla Market 2020-2024 Report TOC Covers:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



•2.1 Preface



•2.2 Preface



•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE



•Market ecosystem



•Market characteristics



•Value chain analysis



•Market segmentation analysis



PART 04: MARKET SIZING



•Market definition



•Market sizing 2019



•Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market outlook



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



•Bargaining power of buyers



•Bargaining power of suppliers



•Threat of new entrants



•Threat of substitutes



•Threat of rivalry



•Market condition



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



•Market segmentation by product



•Comparison by product



•Tortilla chips - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Pre-cooked tortilla - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Tortilla mix - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market opportunity by product



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



•Geographic segmentation



•Geographic comparison



•North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Key leading countries



•Market opportunity



PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



•Market drivers



•Market challenges



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



•Rise in demand for gluten-free tortillas



•Growing demand from mobile foodservice outlets



•Growing prominence of private label brands



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



•Overview



•Landscape disruption



•Competitive scenario



PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS



•Vendors covered



•Vendor classification



•Market positioning of vendors



•Arevalo Foods Inc.



•Azteca Foods Inc.



•Bunge Ltd.



•Cargill Inc.



•Easy Food Inc.



•General Mills Inc.



•GRUMA SAB de CV



•Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV



•PepsiCo Inc.



•Tyson Foods Inc.



PART 14: APPENDIX



•Research methodology



•List of abbreviations



•Definition of market positioning of vendors



PART 15: EXPLORE







