What is behind the Rise of the ePharmacy Market?
The ePharmacy Market report offers insights into the latest trends. It highlights leading companies in the market and discusses the strategies that these companies have adopted in recent years. Additionally, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years.
According to the World Bank, approximately 84% populace in Germany depend on Internet and around 75% populace in the U.S. are subscribers of the Internet, which augments the globalePharmacy marketgrowth. Fortune Business Insights states that the global ePharmacy market is projected to reach US$ 177,794.9 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period (2019-2026). The company further states that the global market was valued at US$ 49,727.7 Mn in 2018. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “ePharmacy: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the global ePharmacy market will witness notable growth during the forecast period due to the technological advancements based on artificial intelligence.
Leading Players operating in the ePharmacy Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
- DocMorris
- CVS Health Corporation
- Express Script Holding Company
- Walgreen Co.
- Optum Rx, Inc.
- Giant Eagle, Inc.
- Walmart Stores, Inc.
- Rowland Pharmacy
- The Kroger Co.
- Other players
Increasing Adoption of E-commerce Websites to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific
Geographically, the global ePharmacy market is grouped into Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Latin America. Out of these regions, North America is expected to remain in the leading position in the global ePharmacy market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rapid shift of consumers towards online retailers from offline pharmacies. Also, increasing usage of smartphones and high speed of the Internet are expected to aid North America in gaining the highest global ePharmacy market share in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, a rise in geriatric population, increasing online orders, and growing adoption of online platforms will drive the market growth in this region.
Detailed Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Key Start-ups and Funding Overview
- Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2018
- Overview of Regulatory Scenario - Key Countries
- Key Industry Trends
- Overview of e-Commerce Penetration Key Countries
- Global ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Product
- Over-the-Counter Products
- Prescription Medicine
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of World
- North America ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis By Product
- Over-the-Counter Products
- Prescription Medicine
- Market Analysis By Country
- S.
- Canada
- Europe ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis By Product
- Over-the-Counter Products
- Prescription Medicine
- Market Analysis By Country/Sub-region
- K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Scandinavia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis By Product
- Over-the-Counter Products
- Prescription Medicine
- Market Analysis By Country/Sub-region
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of World ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis By Product
- Over-the-Counter Products
- Prescription Medicine
Continued...
