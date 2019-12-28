A latest study released by Advance Market Analytics on Global Quinoa Seed Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Quinoa Seed market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2013 to 2018 and forecasted till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Quinoa Seed competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Andean Valley Corporation (Bolivia), Alter Eco (France), COMRURAL XXI (Bolivia), Irupana Andean Organic Food (Bolivia), The British Quinoa Company Ltd. (United Kingdom), Northern Quinoa (Canada), Quinoa Corporation (United States), Highland Farm Foods (Canada), Arrowhead Mills (United States) and Quinoabol (Bolivia).

Quinoa seed, an edible seeds and belongs to goosefoot genus species, contains proteins and various vitamins including B6, B1, folic acid, iron, magnesium and phosphorus. The quinoa seeds are mostly covered with saponin which is bitter in tastes and thus protects it from insects and birds. With new advanced techniques in agro industries, these coatings can be removed in order to make quinoa seed ready to eat type. Mostly quinoa seeds are consumed as breakfast cereal. Due to its nutritional value, gluten-free nature, and its potential of being a functional food ingredient, quinoa has captured the attention of consumers around the world.

Market Drivers

The Growth in the Demand of High Nutritional Value Food Globally

Increasing Consumer Inclination Towards High Content of Nutritional Content and Gluten Free products

Market Trend

Recent Technological R&D into Seed Varieties by Key Market Players

Increase in the International Demand for Quinoa Seeds with Technological Advancements in Production

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study. Players profiled are

Segment & geographic Analysis: What Market Data breakdown will be provided by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

By Type (Organic, Inorganic), Application (Direct Edible, Reprocessing Products, Others), Varieties of Quinoa Seed (Black Quinoa Seeds, Red Quinoa Seeds, White Quinoa Seeds, Others)

To comprehend Global Quinoa Seed market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Quinoa Seed market is analyzed across major global regions. Advance Market Analytics also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

