The report “Global Artificial Flowers Market, By Material Type (Clay, Cotton, Latex, Foam, Nylon, Silk, leather, Paper, Satin, Soap, Plastic, Wax, glass, Polyester, and Porcelain), By Application (Commercial and Residential), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global artificial flowers market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. The artificial flowers can be available in every seasons which is the main driving factor for the growth of target market. Moreover, the artificial flowers are less expensive than that of natural flowers which is the propelling factor for the growth of global artificial flowers market. Additionally, the rise in demand of artificial flower for the interior decoration which is the fueling factor for the growth of target market. However, unavailability of the professional and skilled artist for the production of traditional artificial flowers which is the main restricting factor for the growth of target market.

In 2010, Zhejiang Suqian Hollia Arts & Crafts Co. Ltd were founded and declared as the biggest company in the China with 80- 84 exporting percent of artificial flowers.

The global artificial flowers market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of material type, application and region.

By material type, the global artificial flowers market is segmented into clay, cotton, latex, foam, nylon, silk, leather, paper, satin, soap, plastic, wax, glass polyester, and porcelain.

By application, the global artificial flowers market is categorized into commercial and residential.

By region, North America region is anticipated to be leading region because of increase in demand of artificial flowers among the population. Moreover, Europe region is also expected to become ruling region due to increase in demand among the general people over the forecast period.

The prominent player operating in the global artificial flowers market includes Dongguan Heng Xiang plant simulation Co.Ltd, Foshan Sanshui Yichang Artificial Flower Co Ltd, Zhejiang Suqian Hollia Arts & Crafts Co. Ltd, Fusheng industrial Arts Co. Ltd, Gold Eagle Co, Jasaco NV, Ngar Tat Procuction Factory Ltd, Gifting Inc, Guangzhou Qihao Artificial Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd., and Nearly Natural Inc.

