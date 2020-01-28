New York, January 28, 2020: The Global Marine Composites Market is expected to reach US$ 5,339.5 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Increasing demand of marine composites in subsea applications is the major driving factor for the growth of marine composites market across the world. There has been a growing demand for leisure boats around the world in the coming years, which, in turn, ignites the demand for marine composites in the leisure boats industry. The prospects of the global recreational boating industry look promising, with opportunities in the inboard and stern drive, outboard, and sailboat. The marine composites market is anticipated to grow significantly in the future, owing to the tremendous growth of the tourism industry worldwide.

Global Marine Composites market is segregated on the basis of composite type as ceramic matrix composites, metal matrix composites, polymer matrix composites. Based on vessel type, the global Marine Composites market is segmented in cruise ship, power boats, sailboats, and others.

Global Marine Composites market report provides geographic analysis covering regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The Marine Composites market for each region is further segmented for major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others.

Competitive Rivalry

SGL Group, Airborne, Hexion are among the major players in the global Marine Composites market share. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Marine Composites Market has been segmented as below:

The Marine Composites Market is segmented on the lines of Marine Composites Market, by Composite Type, Marine Composites Market, by Vessel Type and Marine Composites Market, By Region.

Marine Composites Market, by Composite Type this market is segmented on the basis of Ceramic Matrix Composites, Metal Matrix Composites and Polymer Matrix Composites. Marine Composites Market, by Vessel Type this market is segmented on the basis of Cruise Ship, Power Boats, Sailboats and Others. Marine Composites Market, By Region this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World.

