About Biological Pesticide Market:

Biopesticides or biological pesticides are used for controlling various insects and against pathogens that cause diseases. The various forms of biopesticides include bioinsecticides, biofungisides and bionematicides. The benefits derived from the usage of biopesticides in agriculture and in public health, programs are considerable. The global consumption of biopesticides over chemical pesticides is increasing due to its ecofriendly nature. As biopesticides are target-specific they are considered to be relatively safer to non-target organisms including humans. Registration of biopesticides is very easy hence; most of the countries have switched from chemical pesticides to biopesticides.

The main drivers for the biopesticide market include the switch from other crops to organic crops, which requires the use of biopesticides. The global consumer demand for biopesticides is increasing continually. The chemical pesticide market is declining continually due to the stringent regulations passed against its use due to the damage caused to the environment. These regulations occur specifically in Europe and America where the use of biopesticides as a substitute is widely accepted.

The demand for chemical free crops and organic farming in North America and western Europe increases the usage of biopesticides in those countries as there are stringent regulations against the use of chemical pesticides especially in these countries the EU and the FDA . The consumption of biopesticides is the highest in Europe and is expected to increase by a small margin in the next few years. Advancements in biopesticide technology are likely to increase its demand in the U.S. in the near future. At present the biopesticide is anticipated to increase in Latin American countries and Asia Pacific countries. The biopesticide use in India is expected to increase, however Indian farmers have to be made aware about the usage of these products in order to maximize their gains.

Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Biological Pesticide Market Are:

Bayer

Syngenta

BASF

Monsanto

DOW

DuPont

ADAMA

FMC

Nufarm

Arysta

Biological Pesticide Market Report Segment by Types:

Botanical Pesticide

Zooid Pesticide

Others

Biological Pesticide Market Report Segmented by Application:

Agriculture

Forestry

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share, and growth Rate of market in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Biological Pesticide:

History Year: 2014 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 2025

