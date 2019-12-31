Exosome research products market can be segmented based on product & service, application, and end-user. Rise in prevalence of cancer, increase in funds for life science research, surge in research programs which focus on the determination of the role of exosomes, and increase in interest in exosome-based procedures are the factors boosting the growth of the global exosome research products market

Exosomes are extracellular lipid nanovesicles of 30 nm to 120 nm diameter. These are secreted by different cells and are found in all bodily fluids such as urine, plasma, saliva, serum, and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). Release of exosomes takes place either upon induction or constitutively, under both pathological and normal conditions, in a regulated, dynamic, and functionally relevant manner.

Exosomes are separated from diverse cell lines such as tumor lines, primary cultures, hematopoietic cells, virus infected cells, and also from biological fluids in blood, including plasma and serum from cancer patients and other body fluids such as pleural effusions, broncho alveolar lavage fluid, amniotic fluid, synovial fluid, semen, saliva, and urine. Exosomes have pleiotropic physiological and pathological functions. These play vital role in various pathological conditions such as infectious, cancer, and neurodegenerative diseases.

According to the World Health Organization, globally, cancer is considered to be the second leading cause of death, and it accounted for nearly 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Globally, cancer accounts for around 1 in 6 deaths. The impact of cancer economically is significant and is rising. In 2010, the total annual economic cost of cancer was anticipated at around US$ 1.16 Trn.

Rise in prevalence of cancer, increase in funds for life science research, surge in research programs which focus on the determination of the role of exosomes, and increase in interest in exosome-based procedures are the factors boosting the growth of the global exosome research products market. However, shortage of skilled and trained personnel is a major factor likely to hamper the growth of the global exosome research products market during the forecast period.

The global exosome research products market can be segmented based on product and service, application, and end-user. In terms of product and service, the market can be classified into kits and reagents, instruments, and services. The kits and reagents segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Based on application, the global exosome research products market can be bifurcated into cancer and non-cancer.

The cancer segment can be categorized into colorectal cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers. The lung cancer sub-segment is projected to account for the largest share of the cancer segment from 2019 to 2027. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals and clinical testing laboratories, academic and research institutes, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The academic and research institutes segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global exosome research products market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is likely to dominate the global exosome research products market from 2019 to 2027. This is attributed to favorable regulatory environment, rise in focus and interest in exosome research and diagnostics, and government funding for research on life sciences.

Additionally, growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and presence of well-built and high-quality infrastructure for laboratory and clinical research drive the market in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to rise in research and developmental activities, increase in government initiatives for improving health care, and surge in focus of key players in building or strengthening presence in the region.

Key players in the global exosome research products market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Techne, QIAGEN, System Biosciences, LLC, Miltenyi Biotec, NanoSomiX, Norgen Biotek Corp., AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited, Lonza, and Novus Biologicals. These players have adopted strategies such as partnerships, agreements, new product development, and collaborations to gain competitive advantage in the global exosome research products market.

