Metal Scavenging Agents Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

Global Metal Scavenging Agents Market: Key Highlights

In terms of value, the globalmetal scavenging agents marketis anticipated to expand at a CAGR of~4%from2019to2027.

Metal composites are widely utilized in medicinal and organic chemistry, as catalysts or reactants. According to International Conference on Harmonisation (ICH) Q3D guidelines dictated for the permissible levels of palladium (Pd) allowed in the final drug product, palladium (Pd) needs to be removed from active pharmaceutical ingredients process streams. Platinum group metals (pgms) include Pd as well as platinum, rhodium, and ruthenium, involved in the drug manufacturing process.

Metal scavenging agents offer an exceptional solution for issues regarding palladium removal, primarily at low metal levels. Metal scavengers are available in various types such as silica-based, alumina-based, carbon-based, and resin-based. Silica-based metal scavenging agents held a major share of the global market, as silica-based metal scavenging agents offer various advantages such as superior extraction of metal, no leaching, high selectivity, excellent range of metal affinities, solvent compatibility, fast kinetics, easy scalability, cost efficient, and thermal and mechanical stability.

High Cost of Metal Scavenging Agents to Hamper Demand

High cost of these agents is a major factor that is expected to hamper the global metal scavenging agents market considerably. It is also projected to hinder the adoption rate of metal scavenging agents in end-use industries, and consequently, restrain the global metal scavenging agents market in the near future.

Metal scavenging agents available commercially in the market are not economically feasible for metal concentrations below a certain level. Additionally, irreversible binding to various less-desirable metals is another key factor that makes the recovery of metals challenging and uneconomical for small-scale enterprises.

Silica-based Agents to Lead Global Metal Scavenging Agents Market

In terms of type, the silica-based segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period in the metal scavenging agents market.

The silica-based segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~4%from2019to2027. Silica gels have been majorly utilized as raw materials in the metal scavenging agents market. This is due to the various advantages offered by silica-based metal scavenging agents over traditional scavengers, such as ease of purification and handling. Fast kinetics, excellent purity, higher yields, wide compatibility of the solvents, as well as their applicability to various reactions and end-use applications are additional factors that are expected to propel the demand for silica-based metal scavenging agents in laboratories and the pharmaceutical sector.

Pharmaceuticals to be Leading End-use Industry of Global Metal Scavenging Agents Market

Based on end-use industry, the global metal scavenging agents market has been segregated into water treatment, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, chemicals, pulp and paper, and others (agrochemicals, drug discovery, biotechnology, manufacturing, etc.)

The pharmaceuticals segment accounted for a notable share of more than50%of the global metal scavenging agents market in2018. Removal of post-reaction metal deposits is a major issue in pharmaceutical production. Purification of active pharmaceutical ingredients by traditional methods, such as activated carbon, chromatography, and distillation, may lead to issues such as high cost, low efficiency, reduced API yields, and time loss. However, the adoption of metal scavenging agents in the pharmaceutical product manufacturing process is estimated to overcome such issues. This is major factor that is expected to fuel the demand for metal scavenging agents in the pharmaceuticals segment.

The water treatment segment also accounted for a significant share of the global metal scavenging agents market in2018,owing to the increasing adoption of metal scavenging agents in the water treatment industry. The chemicals segment is expected to expand at a moderate pace in the next few years, owing to the high demand for metal scavenging agents in laboratories as well as chemical plants across the globe.

Asia Pacific to be Lucrative Metal Scavenging Agents Market

Asia Pacific dominated the global metal scavenging agents market in2018. The market in the region is expected to grow at a rapid pace from2019to2027.Rise in population, rapid urbanization, and strong economic growth are major macroeconomic drivers that are anticipated to fuel the demand for metal scavenging agents in the near future. Increase in the consumption of metal scavenging agents in end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, water treatment, and chemicals is also estimated to drive the metal scavenging agents market in Asia Pacific. The pharmaceuticals industry in Asia Pacific, particularly in China and India, is likely to witness moderate rise in consumption of metal scavenging agents in the next few years.

In terms of production, Europe and North America were prominent markets for metal scavenging agents in2018. Europe was followed by Asia Pacific, in terms of market share, in2018, owing to the significant presence of manufacturers of metal scavenging agents in the region.

The metal scavenging agents markets in the Middle East and Africa and Latin America are anticipated to expand at a moderate pace due the less stringent regulations regarding the adoption of metal scavenging agents in these regions. Countries in the Middle East and Africa are estimated to offer significant opportunities to the manufacturers of metal scavenging agents.

Global Metal Scavenging Agents Market: Competition Landscape

InDecember 2015,Biotage announced the launch of a powerful metal scavenger for organic synthesis, i.e. ISOLUTE Si-Trisamine. It is a silica-based scavenger utilized for various electrophiles, including acid chlorides, aldehydes, sulfonyl chlorides, isothiocyanates, and isocyanates. It is also extremely effective in eliminating heavy metal ions such as Co2+, Ni2+, Mn2+, Fe3+, Cu2+, Ru+2, Pb+2, and Zn2+.

Key manufacturers operating in the global metal scavenging agents market include:

BASF SE

Johnson Matthey

SiliCycle Inc.

Biotage

PROCHEM

PhosphonicS Ltd.

SUEZ

