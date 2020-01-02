Global Flotation Oils Market makes the studies file a useful resource for product leaders and different individuals who are in want of fundamental enterprise facts layout along with clean presentation of graphs and tables.

Flotation Oils Market: Manufacturer Detail

Akzonobel

BASF

Clariant

Cytec Industries

Kemira

The Dow Chemical

Huntsman

Orica

Arrmaz Products

Snf Floerger

Flotation oil is a foaming agent in beneficiation.

It is used for flotation of gold, copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, niobium, nickel, silver and other non-ferrous metal sulfide ore and oxidized ore and apatite, graphite, talc and other non-metals. As a foaming agent in the mine.

The global Flotation Oils market was valued at 380 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 630 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2020-2025.

This report focuses on Flotation Oils volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flotation Oils market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Flotation Oils in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Flotation Oils manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Flotation Oils Market by Types:

Hydrocarbon-based Oils

Vegetable-based Oils

Flotation Oils Market by Applications:

Barite

Calcium Carbonate

Feldspara

Kaolin

Lithium

Phosphate

Silica

Potash

Other

