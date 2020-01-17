Born in Gwalior, a historical town in India, Kartikeya Ladha grew up immersed in the palette of India’s vibrant customs and family life whilst being educated in a rigid school system at The Scindia School, a relic from the days of the British Raj. Soon after graduation he moved to Brooklyn, New York and worked for a start-up solar company as a door-to-door salesman and soon became a team leader. Kartikeya quickly became the company’s highest earner and enjoyed all the delights of fast city-living – until an inner voice surfaced out of the darkness and compelled him to renounce his long-held plans of building a life in America and go “seek the truth” behind human existence.



His quest in wake for the absolute truth led him to walk on an unknown path, and inspired him to travel around the world to faraway lands while breaking past the normal equations of life to unearth his calling from our mystical world. In this process, he also initiated an endless stream of rediscovering himself as a human being, while trying to serve upon his life’s heart felt mission. He is one of White Falcon's favourite authors.

Media Contact

Company Name: White Falcon Publishing Solutions LLP

Contact Person: Navsangeet Kaur

Email: Send Email

Phone: +91-8283843446

Address:SCO 110 Sector 47C

City: Chandigarh

Country: India

Website: https://whitefalconpublishing.com







