Polyamide Resins Industry 2020 Market research report presents you analysis of market size, share, and growth, trends, and cost structure, statistical and comprehensive data of the market.

Industry researcher project Polyamide Resins market was valued at USD 2.29 Billion and CAGR of 5.02% during the period 2020-2023.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rising adoption of recycled polyamide resins.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the replacement of conventional resins by polyamide resins.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the shortage in supply of polyamide resins.

Global Polyamide Resins Market: About this market

Polyamide resins market analysis considers sales from reactive polyamide resins and non-reactive polyamide resins. Our analysis also considers the sales of polyamide resins in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the reactive polyamide resins segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for paints and coatings because of the increasing number of residential and non-residential construction projects will play a significant role in the reactive polyamide resins segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global polyamide resins market report looks at factors such as increasing application of polyamide resin in the automotive industry, growing paper industry, and replacement of conventional resins by polyamide resins. However, shortage in supply of polyamide resins, the high price of polyamide resins, and stringent regulations on polyamide resins may hamper the growth of the polyamide resins industry over the forecast period.

Polyamide Resins Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Global Polyamide Resins Market: Overview

Replacement of conventional resins by polyamide resins

Polyamide resins are increasingly replacing conventional resins owing to their superior properties. Polyamide resins exhibit properties such as excellent wear resistance, high mechanical strength, high thermal stability, and high impact strength and stiffness. They also possess properties such as excellent flame retardation capability and good mechanical and barrier properties. Owing to the high temperature and electrical resistances, polyamide resins are considered as high-performance plastics and are widely used in automotive and transportation, electrical and electronics, and consumer goods applications. The demand for glass-filled polyamide resins is also increasing as it can withstand gamma radiation. Such superior properties of polyamide resins, along with their increasing applicability in end-user industries will lead to the expansion of the global polyamide resins market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Rising adoption of recycled polyamide resins

Environmental concerns have become more important to consumers, which has led many companies to design products considering sustainability principles. As a result, the demand for recycled polyamide resins has increased across the globe. The use of recycled polyamide resins helps reduce the amount of landfill and the overall cost for vendors. There are three main types of recycled polyamide resins, namely post-consumer recycled (PCR) polyamide resins, pre-consumer recycled polyamide resins, and post-industrial recycled polyamide resins. For instance, Econamid, a range of recycled polyamide resins offered by DOMO Chemicals is produced from sustainable feedstock derived from manufacturing of film, fiber, and yarn. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global polyamide resins market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global polyamide resins market is fragmented. Reseaecher’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polyamide resins manufacturers, that include Arkema SA, BASF SE, Celanese Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Solvay SA, Toray Industries Inc., and Unitika Ltd.

Also, the polyamide resins market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Polyamide Resins market size.

The report splits the global Polyamide Resins market into the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region.

The Polyamide Resins market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Polyamide Resins market space are-

The CAGR of each segment in the Polyamide Resins market along with the global market (as a whole) is explained. Also, global and regional Polyamide Resins market supply chain analysis provides vital info about producers, distributers and key end-users in the market. It also explains import-export situations, affecting factors etc. to fully and deeply reveal market situations.

2020 Influencing Factors of Polyamide Resins Market:

Polyamide Resins Market Environment:- Government Policies for each products, Market Risks, Technological Changes,

Polyamide Resins Market Drivers:- Progressing Demand, Cost Reduction, 2020 Market Opportunities, Limits, and Challenges.

Polyamide Resins Market Size:- Global Size, by Type/Product Category, Applications/End Users, and By Regions/Geography.

Global Key Data:- Market Size, Market Share, Product Sales Price, Growth, and Growth Rate.

Research objectives of the Polyamide Resins market report:

To provide actionable intelligence alongside the market size of various segments.

To detail major factors influencing the 2020 market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).

To determine the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.

To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and the contribution of upcoming market segments.

To track the competitive landscape of the market.

