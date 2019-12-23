HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 107 pages on title 'Global Deep Brain Stimulator Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy),Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) and important players such as St. Jude Medical (United States) , Boston scientific (United States) , Functional Neuromodulation (United States) , Medtronic (United States) , Aleva Neurotherapeutics (Switzerland) , Cyberonics (United States) , ElectroCore Medical (United States) , EnteroMedics (United States) and NeuroMetrix (United States). Additionally, other players that are of this comprehensive study are Abbott Laboratories (United States) , Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA (Switzerland) , Deep Brain Innovations LLC (United States) , Beijing Pins Medical Co. Ltd (China) and Sorin Group (United States).









Summary

Market Snapshot:

Deep Brain Stimulator is a neo-surgical device which is used to implanting electrodes within certain areas of brain and treat a variety of disabling neurological symptoms. It involves the implantation of a battery-operated medical device called neuro stimulator which produce electrical impulses that regulate abnormal impulses. Deep brain stimulator is approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to reduce seizures in difficult-to-treat epilepsy.



According to HTF MI, the Global Deep Brain Stimulator market is expected to reach USD2.3 Billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 11.2%.



Market Trend

Expanding applications of deep brain stimulation



Market Drivers

Increase geriatric population and rapid rise in incidences of epilepsy globally , Soaring demand for home healthcare and rising healthcare expenditures and Increasing incidence of Parkinson's disease patients. For instance, According to DBI, as of 2016, Parkinson's disease affects more than 10 million people globally, with 60,000 new cases diagnosed annually in the United States.



Challenges

High price of deep brain stimulator devices, privacy issues related to the data gathered and shared by such devices and government regulations are the major challenges in the growth of the market



