Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Industry 2020 Global Market research report studies latest Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) industry aspects market size, share, trends, growth, business overview and Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) industry scenario during the forecast period (2020-2023).

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market 2020 Report provides Growth history, Sales channel, Manufacturers profiled in Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) industry, Market share of product and scope of a region in detail. The Market report also consists of key drivers and limiting factors affect the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market Growth, Change in industry Trends or challenges faced by Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) manufacturers in forecast years. Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market report will help you take well-versed decisions, understand opportunities, plan effective business strategies, plan new projects, analyze drivers and give you a vision on the industry forecast. Industry researcher project Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market was valued at USD XX.XX Billion and CAGR of 6.14% during the period 2020-2023.

Global 2020 Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (Million USD), Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors and Market share for each manufacturer/player; the Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Bureau Veritas, DEKRA SE, Eurofins GSC Lux Sarl, Intertek Group Plc, SGS SA

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the advent of over-the-air TIC for vehicles.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers in this market is the rise in technological advancements in automobiles.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high cost of TIC in automotive industry.

About Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

The growing automotive industry is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of the global automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market during the forecast period. The automotive industry consists of a number of companies that design, develop, manufacture, and sell various types of vehicles, such as passenger automobiles and light trucks. It has experienced significant growth globally, owing to a rise in automobile sales. Also, the global increase in population is one of the primary reasons for market growth, as it leads to a rise in the demand for automobiles for convenient travel. Some of the significant automobile-producing countries are China, the US, Japan, Germany, and India. Many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are focusing on developing technology demanded by their customers. The emergence of electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles has further helped in boosting the growth of the automotive industry. By including electric vehicles in their product lines, automobile manufacturers can meet strict carbon dioxide emission requirements. With the growth of the automotive industry, there is a rise in the need for proper TIC to ensure the safety and performance of vehicles. There is a significant focus on quality control for automotive manufacturing operations and additional safety, testing, and reporting measures. So, the rapid growth of the automotive industry is expected to fuel the demand for automotive TIC during the forecast period. Research analysts have predicted that the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.

Market Overview

Increase in vehicle recalls

There has been a rise in the number of vehicles recalls owing to the failure of various parts and components, such as steering, tires, lighting, wheels, brakes, and gears. The growing number of vehicle recalls will increase the need for strict TIC of vehicles during manufacturing to prevent crashes and reduce human and financial losses. This is likely to fuel the demand for automotive TIC services during the forecast period.

The high cost of TIC in automotive industry

The high cost for testing, inspection, and certification of automobiles is one of the significant factors that affect the growth of the global automotive TIC market. The automotive TIC procedure is a long process and takes a long time once a vehicle is manufactured. Before an automobile can receive certification, it must be thoroughly inspected and approved by an inspection team of trained technicians and service managers. Before starting the certification process, the certification bodies ensure that each prospective vehicle is fitted with genuine parts and components. The process takes time, thereby increasing the overall lead time of the automotive TIC.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market during 2019-2023, view our report.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Bureau Veritas and DEKRA SE makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the increase in vehicle recall and the growing automotive industry will provide significant growth opportunities to the automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) manufacturers. Eurofins GSC Lux Sarl, Intertek Group Plc, and SGS SA. are some of the major companies covered in this report.

The fundamental details related to the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) industry like the product definition, Analysis of Key Manufacturers, Regional Market Performance and Market Share, cost, demand, and supply-demand, Capacity Utilization Rate, New Project SWOT Analysis are covered in this report. A complete analysis of the competitive landscape of the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) industry is provided in the report. The Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market is analyzed based on Three key regions, namely: Americas, APAC, EMEA.

Key Questions Answered in 2020 Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market Report:

What will be the Market growth rate of the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) in 2023?

What are the key factors driving the 2020 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market?

Who are the key vendors in Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) space?

What are the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market?

In the end, the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Industry covering all important parameters.

Table of Contents included in Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market 2020 Report -

