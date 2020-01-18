Global kaempferol market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high levels of health awareness amongst the global population regarding a variety of diseases.

Kaempferol is a type of natural flavonoid which can be extracted from various plants and food products derived from plants. It is defined as a yellow solid in crystalline form that has low solubility rate in water, although it is highly soluble in hot ethanol, ethers and dimethyl sulfoxide. It has a high melting point in the range of 276-2780C, and is used in various pharmaceutical products due to its health benefits and in food products due to its nutritional benefits.

The Major players profiled in this report include Aktin Chemicals,Inc.; FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation; Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.; Shaanxi NHK Technology Co.,Ltd.; TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.; Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.; AppliChem GmbH; Qingdao Hosun Biological Technology Co.,Ltd; INDOFINE Chemical Company, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.; BioVision Inc.; Cayman Chemical; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; MedChemExpress, ChromaDex, Inc among others.

By Purity (98%, 50%, 10%),

Type (Food Grade, Pharma Grade),

Application (Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverages, Textile Dying)

Market Drivers:

Increase in the volume of consumption relating to pharmaceutical products and the adoption of the industry for kaempferol in various manufacturing practices; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

High levels of consumption for dietary supplements and other nutritional products; this factor is expected to boost the market growth

High levels of cancer prevalence and benefits of kaempferol in inhibiting cancerous cells in patients; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Availability of a variety of substitute products is the major factor restricting the growth of this market

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Kaempferol market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Kaempferol Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Kaempferol Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Kaempferol Revenue by Countries

10 South America Kaempferol Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Kaempferol by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

