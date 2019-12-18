Carpets & Rugs Market 2020 Global Industry Market research report provides key analysis on the market status of the Carpets & Rugs manufacturers with market size, growth, share, trends as well as industry cost structure.

Global "Carpets and Rugs Market" 2020 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Carpets and Rugs industry. Moreover, research report categorizes the global Carpets and Rugs market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Carpets and Rugs market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Carpets and Rugs in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The global Carpets and Rugs market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

The Global Carpets and Rugs market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Carpets and Rugs market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Carpets and Rugs manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Global Carpets and Rugs Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across121 pagesand provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Global Carpets and Rugs market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Tarkett S.A.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Interface Inc.

Dixie Group, Inc.

Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet.

Tai Ping Carpets International Limited

Victoria PLC

The Home Depot, Inc.

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Beaulieu International Group

Ikea Group

Engineered Floors LLC

Royalty Carpet Mills, Inc.

Stark Carpet Corp.

Invista

Milliken and Company

Kraus Carpet Mills Ltd.

Couristan, Inc.

ABBey Carpet and Floor

Axminster Carpets Ltd

Floor Coverings International

Avalanche Flooring, Inc.

Foamex International Inc

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Carpets and Rugs market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Carpets and Rugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carpets and Rugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Carpets and Rugs market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Tufted

Woven

Needle-punched

Knotted

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential

Commercial

Automotive

Others

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Carpets and Rugs

1.1 Definition of Carpets and Rugs

1.2 Carpets and Rugs Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Carpets and Rugs Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Tufted

1.2.3 Woven

1.2.4 Needle-punched

1.2.5 Knotted

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Carpets and Rugs Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Carpets and Rugs Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Carpets and Rugs Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Carpets and Rugs Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Carpets and Rugs Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Carpets and Rugs Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Carpets and Rugs Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Carpets and Rugs Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Carpets and Rugs Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Carpets and Rugs Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Carpets and Rugs Status and Prospect (2014-2025)



2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Carpets and Rugs

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Carpets and Rugs

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Carpets and Rugs



3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Carpets and Rugs

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Carpets and Rugs Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Carpets and Rugs

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans



4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Carpets and Rugs Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Carpets and Rugs Revenue Analysis

4.3 Carpets and Rugs Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree



5 Carpets and Rugs Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Carpets and Rugs Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Carpets and Rugs Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Carpets and Rugs Revenue by Regions

5.2 Carpets and Rugs Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Carpets and Rugs Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Carpets and Rugs Production

5.3.2 North America Carpets and Rugs Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Carpets and Rugs Import and Export

5.4 Europe Carpets and Rugs Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Carpets and Rugs Production

5.4.2 Europe Carpets and Rugs Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Carpets and Rugs Import and Export

5.5 China Carpets and Rugs Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Carpets and Rugs Production

5.5.2 China Carpets and Rugs Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Carpets and Rugs Import and Export

5.6 Japan Carpets and Rugs Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Carpets and Rugs Production

5.6.2 Japan Carpets and Rugs Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Carpets and Rugs Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Carpets and Rugs Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Carpets and Rugs Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Carpets and Rugs Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Carpets and Rugs Import and Export

5.8 India Carpets and Rugs Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Carpets and Rugs Production

5.8.2 India Carpets and Rugs Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Carpets and Rugs Import and Export



6 Carpets and Rugs Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Carpets and Rugs Production by Type

6.2 Global Carpets and Rugs Revenue by Type

6.3 Carpets and Rugs Price by Type



7 Carpets and Rugs Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Carpets and Rugs Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Carpets and Rugs Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)



8 Carpets and Rugs Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Mohawk Industries Inc.

8.1.1 Mohawk Industries Inc. Carpets and Rugs Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Mohawk Industries Inc. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Mohawk Industries Inc. Carpets and Rugs Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

8.2.1 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Carpets and Rugs Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Carpets and Rugs Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Tarkett S.A.

8.3.1 Tarkett S.A. Carpets and Rugs Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Tarkett S.A. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Tarkett S.A. Carpets and Rugs Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

8.4.1 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Carpets and Rugs Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Carpets and Rugs Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Interface Inc.

8.5.1 Interface Inc. Carpets and Rugs Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Interface Inc. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Interface Inc. Carpets and Rugs Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Dixie Group, Inc.

8.6.1 Dixie Group, Inc. Carpets and Rugs Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Dixie Group, Inc. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Dixie Group, Inc. Carpets and Rugs Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet.

8.7.1 Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet. Carpets and Rugs Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet. Carpets and Rugs Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Tai Ping Carpets International Limited

8.8.1 Tai Ping Carpets International Limited Carpets and Rugs Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Tai Ping Carpets International Limited Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Tai Ping Carpets International Limited Carpets and Rugs Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Victoria PLC

8.9.1 Victoria PLC Carpets and Rugs Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Victoria PLC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Victoria PLC Carpets and Rugs Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 The Home Depot, Inc.

8.10.1 The Home Depot, Inc. Carpets and Rugs Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 The Home Depot, Inc. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 The Home Depot, Inc. Carpets and Rugs Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Mannington Mills, Inc.

8.12 Beaulieu International Group

8.13 Ikea Group

8.14 Engineered Floors LLC

8.15 Royalty Carpet Mills, Inc.

8.16 Stark Carpet Corp.

8.17 Invista

8.18 Milliken and Company

8.19 Kraus Carpet Mills Ltd.

8.20 Couristan, Inc.

8.21 ABBey Carpet and Floor

8.22 Axminster Carpets Ltd

8.23 Floor Coverings International

8.24 Avalanche Flooring, Inc.

8.25 Foamex International Inc



9 Development Trend of Analysis of Carpets and Rugs Market

9.1 Global Carpets and Rugs Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Carpets and Rugs Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Carpets and Rugs Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Carpets and Rugs Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.2 Europe Carpets and Rugs Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.3 China Carpets and Rugs Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.4 Japan Carpets and Rugs Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Carpets and Rugs Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.6 India Carpets and Rugs Forecast 2019-2025

9.3 Carpets and Rugs Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Carpets and Rugs Market Trend (Application)



10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Carpets and Rugs Customers

………………………Continued

