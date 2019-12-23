Indian Dicalcium Phosphate (Feed Grade) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Application (Poultry Feed, Cattle Feed, Swine Feed, Aquaculture and Others) and Forecast, 2019-2025.

Indian dicalcium phosphate (feed grade) market to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. A significant rise in animal feed industry has witnessed in India owing to the rising cattle and poultry population and considerable exports of dairy products. Expanding the dairy industry in India (private and government) supporting the rise of cattle population in the country. Hypocalcaemia (phosphorus deficiency) is one of the major concerns in dairy animals within a few days of parturition. This may cause symptoms associated with milk yield production, impaired fertility and retardation of young cattle growth. Therefore, inorganic phosphate rock of igneous and sedimentary origin is used in the feed supplements production as a phosphorus source for domestic and farm animals over the decades.

Dicalcium phosphate is one of the major sources of inorganic phosphate supplements. As a result, the expansion of the dairy industry is supporting the growth of Indian dicalcium phosphate (feed grade) market. Furthermore, as per the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), poultry sector in India was valued at nearly $11.9 billion during the period The egg production in the country has increased from around 83 billion nos. in 2015-16 to around 88 billion in 2016-17 registering a growth of nearly 6%. The per capita availability of egg has increased from 61 in 2013-14 to 66 in 2015-16. In 2016-17 it is 69. This represents a rising focus on poultry production in the country.

Poultry birds require a steady supply of protein, minerals, vitamins, energy and water for maximum performance and good health in the population. It requires a significant amount of some minerals, including calcium, phosphorus and sodium. Calcium and phosphorus support the growth of animals and muscle development. During the egg production, poultry birds have remarkably high needs of calcium for the development of strong eggshells. Moreover, phosphorus needs of poultry are met by inorganic phosphorus sources. The inorganic phosphates utilized in poultry diets include dicalcium phosphate, tricalcium phosphate, rock phosphate, bone meal and defluorinated phosphate. All the aforementioned supply calcium and phosphorus to poultry birds. Therefore, a significant rise in the production of poultry products is anticipated to drive the Indian dicalcium phosphate (feed grade) industry.

Some companies are expanding their geographical presence in India to increase the sales of their animal nutrition products in the country. For instance, in June 2018, Simon India Ltd. (an Adventz Group Company), an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company partnered with Belgium based EcoPhos S.A, a manufacturer of animal feed phosphate. EcoPhos has a joint venture with Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (GNFC) for the establishment of first greenfield di-calcium phosphate (DCP) plant in India. This new plant, located in the state of Gujarat would be operational by 2019, with an annual production capacity of 200,000 tons per year of di-calcium phosphate dihydrate for animal feed. As a result, this would enable the company to increase its market share.

Indian Dicalcium Phosphate (Feed Grade) Market Segmentation

By Application

Poultry

Cattle

Swine

Aquaculture

Others (Ruminants and Pets)

