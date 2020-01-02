Automotive Flywheel Market Report contains a comprehensive market and manufacturers landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key manufacturers. The total market is further divided by country, by company, and by application/type for the competitive analysis. Automotive Flywheel Market analysis was directed using an objective combination of primary and secondary data including inputs from key participants in the industry.

Global Automotive Flywheel Market 2020 research report provides pensive details of well-established contenders performing in the market. The insight includes relevant factors of contender such as product/service contributions, manufacturing process, capacity, income details, business synopsis, new product launches, acquisitions, and partnership. It confers the significant data estimation of pre-eminent market players through SWOT analysis. The report represents an overall analysis of factors surrounded around the rate of Automotive Flywheel market expansion up to 2023. Vital driving factors influencing Global economy and Automotive Flywheel industry’s contribution in growth in the Global market are foregrounded in this report.

Global Automotive Flywheel Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%from 2016 to 2023. Rising adoption of Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) and Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT), increase in penetration of dual-mass flywheel, rising demand for automated transmission systems in developing countries and growing research on substitute materials are the factors driving the market growth. However, rising sales of electric vehicles is hampering the automotive flywheel market.

Increasing research on emerging technologies such as Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) and continuous energy storage in vehicles are some of the major trends prevailing in the market.

Automotive Flywheel Market 2020 Overview:

Passenger cars segment dominated the overall application market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period due to growing demand for passenger cars, SUVs and crossovers across the globe. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market for automotive flywheel owing to mass vehicle production in China, India, Japan and South Korea as well as adoption of automated transmission systems.

2020 Leading manufacturers of Automotive Flywheel Market:

EXEDY, Linamar, Mancor, Metaldyne, Schaeffler, Skyway Precision, Valeo, Waupaca Foundry and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The Automotive Flywheel Market Report forecast the Market size for various segments, by key region. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Automotive Flywheel market. The Automotive Flywheel Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Automotive Flywheel market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

Automotive Flywheel Market 2020-2023 by Product Type and Application:

Kits Type Covered:

Wearable kits

On-board kits

Applications Covered:

Road Bike

Mountain Bike

Other Applications

The Scope of Automotive Flywheel Market by Region:

North America(UnitedStates, Canada, andMexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, andBenelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, andAustralia)

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders of Automotive Flywheel Market

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Automotive Flywheel Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Pipeline Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis of Automotive Flywheel Market

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Automotive Flywheel Market, ByProduct

6 Global Automotive Flywheel Market, By End User

7 Global Automotive Flywheel Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 The Middle East and Africa

8 Key Developments included in Automotive Flywheel Market

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions and Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling in Automotive Flywheel Market

Continued

