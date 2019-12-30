Top Players in District Heating Market are NRG Energy, Fortum, Engie, Vattenfall, Alfa Laval, Korea District Heating Corporation, Radet, Danfoss, Metropolitan, SSE Enterprise, Veolia, Statkraft, Goteborg Energi, Dortmund cogeneration plant (RWE AG) and Keppel DHCS

A recent study predicts the global district heating market to gain from constantly increasing pollution. Fortune Business Insights has announced a report, titled “District Heating Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Heat Source, Plant Type, Application and Geography Forecast till 2025.” As per the report, in 2017 North America held a major share in the global market. The region is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period 2018-2025. The growth witnessed is attributable to the extreme weather conditions in the region. Additionally, government support to curb pollution is also expected to contribute to the North America district heating market.

Browse Complete Report Details:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/district-heating-market-100097

Besides this, Europe holds a significant share in the global market. Growth in Europe is driven by the rapid adoption of district heating in nations such as France, Germany, and others. The market is expected to gain impetus from the support from European Union as they intend to implement district heating systems across the region to curb pollution. The district heating market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a relatively higher CAGR. In Asia Pacific the market is expected to gain from the rapid industrialization witnessed in the nations such as China, India, and others. Moreover, the high adoption of a luxurious lifestyle in the region is further generating high demand to curb the pollution and increasing demand for energy. This is anticipated to fuel the development of an advanced district heating system.

Top Key Players Mentioned:

NRG Energy

Fortum

Engie

Vattenfall

Alfa Laval

Korea District Heating Corporation

Radet

Danfoss

Metropolitan

SSE Enterprise

Veolia

Statkraft

Goteborg Energi

Dortmund cogeneration plant (RWE AG)

Keppel DHCS

“Key players are expected to raise awareness about the benefits of installing a district heating system. This in response is anticipated to boost the global market and fuel demand for district heating system, pipe, and other equipment.” Said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights.

Get PDF Brochure:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/district-heating-market-100097

Increasing Adoption of Cars to Propel Growth

Increasing utilization of cars and growing commercialization are a few factors expected to propel the growth in the global district heating market. Additionally, construction of new centrally heated houses and buildings is further expected to fuel the demand for district heating system.

The government of the U.K. has introduced Heat Networks Investment Project (HNIP) as a part of the Green GB Week. The main aim of the project is to leverage the £1 Bn to accelerate the development of the district heating system. Loans and investments by major energy firms (Engie, Vattenfall, SSE, and Metropolitan) have financed the project with £320 Mn. This is expected to enable growth in the global district heating market.

Contrary to this, the high cost of deploying district heating systems and the high amount of resources required to fuel the system are a few factors that may restrain the global market.

Entry of New Players to Facilitate Frequent Development of New Technology

The global district heating market is expanding and witnessing the entry of new players. The competition among the players is increasing and leading in the development of advanced district heating system. Key market players are adopting industry leading strategies to strengthen their market position. Some of the organizations operating in the global district heating market are NRG Energy, Fortum, Engie, Vattenfall, Alfa Laval, Korea District Heating Corporation, Radet, Danfoss, Metropolitan, SSE Enterprise, Veolia, Statkraft, Goteborg Energi, Dortmund cogeneration plant (RWE AG), and Keppel DHCS.

Related Reports:

Global Directional Drilling Services Market to Register an Impressive CAGR of 9.52%; Schlumberger Launches First of its Kind Look-Ahead-While-Drilling Service

District Cooling Market to Rise at 7.77% CAGR 2018 2026, Focus on Reducing GHG Emissions and Maintaining Sustainable Environment to Favor Growth

District Heating Market to Exhibit A CAGR of 4.11% from 2019 to 2026; Rising Energy Demand Around the World will Boost Growth

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit District Heating Market Global Industry Size, Growth, Share, Demand, Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026