Scope of the Report:

The scope of the study is restricted to seats and their accessories, like the seat belt, seat frame/stand, actuators, cushions, cushion covers, hand rests, headrests, and assembly parts and systems. Electrical supplies, electronic components, and IFEC components that are installed inside the seat are not included in the study. Commercial aircraft seating is only considered in the study. The seatings of general aviation and military aviation are not considered.

Market Overview:

The commercial aircraft seating market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period (2019 and 2024) to reach a market value of USD 9.95 billion by 2024.

Growing air passenger traffic is the main driver for the market, currently. Due to the demand generated by this growing traffic, the commercial aircraft orders are showing healthy growth, and simultaneously, the market for commercial aircraft seating is expected to show robust growth during the forecast period.

The development of new lightweight materials may provide new opportunities for the growth of the aircraft seating market, and may also help the growth of the aviation market by providing more savings to the airlines

The complexities in supply chain are becoming a challenge for the aircraft seating manufacturers to increase their revenues. Measures are being taken to ensure that there are no disruptions in the supply chain of individual components, thereby ensuring smooth delivery of the complete aircraft.

Top Key Players of Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Report Are:

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd

Collins Aerospace

STELIA Aerospace

RECARO Holding Gmbh

Aviointeriors SpA

Zodiac Aerospace (Safran)

ZIM Flugsitz GmbH

Geven

Acro Aircraft Seating

Thompson Aero Seating Ltd

LIFT by EnCore

Jamco Corp*

Key Market Trends:



Regional Jets Expected to have a High Growth Rate during the Forecast Period



In the segmentation by aircraft type, the narrow-body segment had the highest share out of all the segments in 2018, due to an increased number of narrow-body aircraft currently. However, the growth of the regional aircraft seating segment is expected to be higher during the forecast period. Although the revenues from the segment are very less compared to the other segments, the increased growth in the procurement of regional aircraft is expected to be a key growth driver for the same..



Asia-Pacific to Dominate the market



As of 2018, Asia-Pacific had the largest market share globally. Also, the region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The demand for aircraft components, like seats, from countries, like China and India, which are key aviation hubs in the region, is the main driver for the growth of the region. Orders for new aircraft are also high in the region, propelling the growth of revenues from the same..





Detailed TOC of Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 BY AIRCRAFT TYPE

5.1.1 Wide-body Aircraft

5.1.2 Narrow-body Aircraft

5.1.3 Regional Aircraft

5.2 BY COMPONENT

5.2.1 Seat Actuators

5.2.2 Foams and Fittings

5.2.3 Other Components

5.3 BY SEAT TYPE

5.3.1 Economy Class Seats

5.3.2 Premium Economy Class Seats

5.3.3 Business Class Seats

5.3.4 First Class Seats

5.4 BY FIT

5.4.1 Line-fit

5.4.2 Retro-fit

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.1.4 Rest of North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 United Kingdom

5.5.2.2 Germany

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Russia

5.5.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 India

5.5.3.3 Japan

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.3 South Africa

5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd

6.4.2 Collins Aerospace

6.4.3 STELIA Aerospace

6.4.4 RECARO Holding Gmbh

6.4.5 Aviointeriors SpA

6.4.6 Zodiac Aerospace (Safran)

6.4.7 ZIM Flugsitz GmbH

6.4.8 Geven

6.4.9 Acro Aircraft Seating

6.4.10 Thompson Aero Seating Ltd

6.4.11 LIFT by EnCore

6.4.12 Jamco Corp

* List not exhaustive



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

