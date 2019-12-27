Spirometers Market Growth, Global Trends by Top International Players are Thor, NSPIRE HEALTH INC, Geratherm Respiratory GmbH, SDI Diagnostics, BTL and Others Forecast by 2026

Increasing cases of respiratory diseases such as chronic bronchitis and others are predicted to drive the global spirometers market says Fortune Business Insights in a report titled “Spirometers Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Portable, Non-Portable), By Application (Asthma, Chronic Pulmonary Obstructive Diseases (COPD)), By End-User(Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Rising cases of chronic pulmonary obstructive diseases (CPOD) such as chronic bronchitis is propelling the growth of the global spirometer market.

Increasing Cases of Chronic Pulmonary Obstructive Diseases (COPD) Will Support Growth

A spirometer is primarily used as a diagnostic tool to measure lung capacity. Spirometer generally assists in detecting symptoms of chronic respiratory disorders such as chronic pulmonary diseases, cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic bronchitis and emphysema. According to a report by WHO, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is predicted to be one of the main causes of deaths by the year 2030. Rising incidences of chronic pulmonary obstructive diseases (COPD) such as emphysema, cystic fibrosis and chronic bronchitis are consequently supporting and driving the global spirometers market. In addition, tobacco consumption, smoking, increasing air pollution, contact to toxic chemicals are predicted to propel growth and further boost the global spirometer market in the forthcoming year. Nonetheless, inadequate nurse training, need for quality control and danger of pneumothorax are some factors predicted to hinder the growth of the spirometers market during the forecast period.

some of the key players in the global Spirometers Market:

Thor

NSPIRE HEALTH INC.

Geratherm Respiratory GmbH

SDI Diagnostics

BTL

CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO., LTD.

FIM Medical SAS

medical ECONET

Labtech International Ltd.

MIR Medical International Research

medical equipment Europe GmbH

Medizintechnik AG

Vitalograph an

Update Smart: Advent Wireless Spirometer for Home-Use to Boost Market

NovaAir, a Sweden-based company introduced their new product updated smart, a wireless home-use spirometer. The tiny portable device can be connected to smartphones or tablets via Bluetooth and be used hassle free. The new device is expected to propel growth of the global spirometer market, owing to the CE Mark certification given to the medical device. This factor is likely to fuel demand among patients. Further new technological advancement and innovation in devices by key players is likely to boost the spirometers market. For instance, Henry Schein, Inc. launched the Henry Schein EasyOne Air spirometer, for the lung function testing that can potentially improve recognition and diagnosis of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Asia Pacific Projected to Witness Considerable Growth in the Global Market

North America leads the global spirometers market and is predicted to dominate the market through the forecast period. The increasing geriatric population and rising incidence of chronic respiratory conditions is driving the market in the region. Further increasing cases of (COPD)due to reasons such as contact with toxic substances and toxic smokes and bacterial and infections fungal are some of the factors expected to fuel demand for spirometers. In addition, the rising acceptance of spirometers in the region is predicted to boost the spirometers market in the forthcoming year.

About Us

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

