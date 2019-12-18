The Global Process Oil market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Global Process Oil Market 2020 research report provides pensive details of well-established contenders performing in the market. The insight includes relevant factors of contender such as product/service contributions, manufacturing process, capacity, income details, business synopsis, new product launches, acquisitions, and partnership. It confers the significant data estimation of pre-eminent market players through SWOT analysis. The report represents an overall analysis of factors surrounded around the rate of Process Oil market expansion up to 2023. Vital driving factors influencing Global economy and Process Oil industry’s contribution in growth in the Global market are foregrounded in this report.

The Global Process Oil Market is accounted for $4.11 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach $5.96 billion by 2023.

The market is driven by growth of the end user industries, increasing renewable energy installations and demand for personal care products. However, limitations on the usage of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon (PAH) and rising environmental hazards will impede market growth. Furthermore, fall in crude oil prices will pose challenge for the market. Moreover, increasing demand for low viscosity oils and increasing demand for green oils (bio-based transformer oil) and next-generation process oils will be the trends that will gain traction.

Process Oil Market 2020 Overview:

Based on Material, the naphthenic segment is projected to be the largest segment, as they are widely used for the manufacturing of various products. Being rich in aromatic hydrocarbons, the oil displays a high solvency advantage for certain types of additives. In the tire industry, it works as extender oil in tire rubber and oil-extended polymers.

Naphthenic oil for the anti-caking system of fertiliser pellets contribute to a more attractive product. For instance, in 2016, Nynas AB has produced new high-viscosity product, Nytex 842, to meet the growing market demand for highly refined, high molecular weight process oils. The paraffinic segment is expected to grow significantly in terms of CAGR during the forecast period.

Solvent extracted paraffinic oils are normally 90-95 VI oils that have high flash points, good color stability, low volatility, and a saturate level of 75-93. Hydrocracked paraffinic oils have a slightly higher flash than solvent extracted oils, clear in color, slightly lower volatility, and a saturate level of 98-99. These oils are particularly good in applications needing low color with stability or in high heat environments.

Among applications, the tire and rubber segment dominated the market because of the increasing surge for fuel efficiency and lower energy consumption in the automotive industry. Asia Pacific accounted for the maximum share of the market which attributes to the growth in the polymer and textile industries. Additionally, increase in the trade of automobiles has boosted the tire and rubber sector. North America and Latin America are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In the Latin America, the demand for high quality process oil is gaining traction. Europe holds for the highest consumption of aromatic process oil, due to the beneficial impact of regulations. Despite EU regulations banning distillate aromatic extract, tire labeling legislation and the burgeoning effect of these regulations on other markets is changing the industry.

2020 Leading manufacturers of Process Oil Market:

Ergon Inc., Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Nynas AB, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Total S.A, Royal Dutch Shell plc., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), Panama Petrochem Ltd, ORGKHIM BIOCHEMICAL HOLDING, San Joaquin Refining Co., Inc. and Behran Oil Co

The Process Oil Market Report forecast the Market size for various segments, by key region. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Process Oil market. The Process Oil Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Process Oil market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

Process Oil Market 2020-2023 by Product Type and Application:

Applications Covered:

Personal care

Plastics

Rubber and tire

Textile

Polymer

Adhesives and Sealants

Paints and Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Other Applications

Types Covered:

Petroleum Oils

Fatty Acid Derivatives

Peptizers

Liquid Polymers

Waxes

Materials Covered:

Paraffinic Oils

Naphthenic Oils

Aromatic Oils

Non-Carcinogenic

The Scope of Process Oil Market by Region:

North America(UnitedStates, Canada, andMexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, andBenelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, andAustralia)

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

