A latest study released by Advance Market Analytics on Global Spare Tires Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Spare Tires market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2013 to 2018 and forecasted till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Spare Tires competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Bridgestone (Japan), Michelin (France), Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company (United States), Continental AG (Germany), Pirelli (Italy), Hankook Tire (South Korea), Sumitomo (Japan), Yokohama Rubber Company (Japan), Cheng Shin Rubber (Taiwan) and Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Ltd. (China).

A spare tire is an additional tire carried in a motor vehicle as a replacement for one that goes flat, a blowout, or other emergencies. Increasing incidences of tire failures due to tire ageing is one of the major factor driving the growth of the market.



Market Drivers

Raising Awareness of Safety & Security among the Drivers

Increasing Incidences of Tire Failures Due to Tire Aging

The Exponential Growth in Commercial Vehicles

Restraints

The Availability of Spare Tires Such as Tire Inflator Kits, Run Flats, and Self-Sealing Tires

Opportunities

Technological Advancements in Spare Tires

Growing Demand from Passenger Vehicles

Competitive Landscape:



Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study. Players profiled are Bridgestone (Japan), Michelin (France), Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company (United States), Continental AG (Germany), Pirelli (Italy), Hankook Tire (South Korea), Sumitomo (Japan), Yokohama Rubber Company (Japan), Cheng Shin Rubber (Taiwan) and Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Ltd. (China)



Segment & geographic Analysis: What Market Data breakdown will be provided by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

- Spare Tires Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type Full-Size Matching Spare Tire, Full-Size Non-Matching Spare Tire, Full-Size Temporary Spare Tire, Compact Temporary Spare Tire, Folding Temporary Spare Tire(Historical & Forecast)

- Spare Tires Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application Car, SUVs, Trucks & Buses, Other(Historical & Forecast)

Spare Tires Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline (Historical & Forecast)

- Spare Tires Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (Historical & Forecast)

- Spare Tires Market Volume & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)

- Spare Tires Market Revenue, Volume & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)



To comprehend Global Spare Tires market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Spare Tires market is analyzed across major global regions. Advance Market Analytics also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

