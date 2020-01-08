8K Ultra HD TVs industry report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Market Effect Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies.

8K UHD is the current highest ultra-high definition television (UHDTV) resolution in digital television and digital cinematography. 8K refers to the horizontal resolution in the order of 8,000 pixels, forming the total image dimensions of (7680×4320). The 8K Ultra HD TV is first launched market by Sharp in 2015.8K refers to the horizontal resolution in the order of 8,000 pixels, forming the total image dimensions of (7680×4320). The 8K Ultra HD TV is first launched market by Sharp in 2015. In the last several years, global market of 8K Ultra HD TVs developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 1411% from 2015 to 2016. In 2017, global production is about 86 thousand units.

The classification of 8K Ultra HD TVs includes 65 Inch, 98 Inch and other, Global shipping numbers of 8K TVs are expected to grow from 2,700 in 2015 to 911,000 in 2019. Some 80 percent of 8K TVs are expected to have 65 inch screens. 8K requires a very large screen or the higher resolution becomes invisible at normal viewing distances. The average screen size in the TV market has grown by an inch each year over the past decade, but it is still a long haul before sizes over 70 inches become commonplace.8K Ultra HD TVs is widely used to treat Household, Commercial. Now, most proportion of 8K Ultra HD TVs is used for commercial, But in the future, the family will be the mainly consumer, like today’s 4K Ultra HD TVs.

According to this study, over the next five years the 8K Ultra HD TVs market will register a 32.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 74300 million by 2024, from US$ 18500 million in 2019.

8K Ultra HD TVsmarket Top Key Players/Manufactures:

Sharp

Hisense

LG

Samsung

Konka

Changhong

Skyworth

...

8K Ultra HD TVsProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

Research objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global 8K Ultra HD TVs consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of 8K Ultra HD TVs market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global 8K Ultra HD TVs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of 8K Ultra HD TVs submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the 8K Ultra HD TVs marketis primarily split into:

65 Inch

98 Inch

Other

By the end users/application, 8K Ultra HD TVs marketreport coversthe following segments:

Household

Commercial

Key questions answered:

What will be the market size?

What are the new opportunities?

What is the market share?

What are targeted audience?

Which are the top players in the market?

How the competition goes in the market?

Which are the leading countries?

What are the challenges in future?

