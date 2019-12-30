Phoropters Market by Top International Players are Oftas, TOPCON CORPORATION, NIDEK CO., LTD, Carl Zeiss NV, Reichert, Inc., Luneau Technology USA, Inc., Essilor, AMETEK.Inc., Rocket Medical plc., US Ophthalmic Forecast till 2026

With age, humans become susceptible to acute and chronic diseases, disorders related to vision are among the most common ones. The increasing prevalence of vision problems such as short-sightedness, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma, low vision, and other eye disorders is promoting the growth of the global phoropters market, predicts Fortune Business Insights in their new report. Phoropters are ophthalmic devices used for detecting accumulative posture or lags, vertical and horizontal vergences, and other refraction issues in the lens of the human eye.

A recent study by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Phoropters Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Manual, Digital), By End User (Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026”, is available for sale on our website.

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report:

Oftas

TOPCON CORPORATION

NIDEK CO., LTD

Carl Zeiss NV

Reichert, Inc.

Luneau Technology USA, Inc.

Essilor

Inc.

Rocket Medical plc.

US Ophthalmic

North America to Generate High Revenue with Increasing Cases of Near Sightedness

The American Optometric Association estimates about 30.0% of people in the U.S. are suffering from near-sightedness due to continuous exposure to electronic devices causing strain to the eyes. Such factors directly indicate the number of eye disorder cases in North America to be higher as compared to other regions.

Geographically, the phoropters market is anticipated to generate high revenue from North America, attributable to the increasing prevalence of refractive errors, aging population, and incidences of near-sightedness. In addition, the presence of better healthcare set-ups and eye care centers with updated technology and diagnostic measures is also anticipated to help this region continue dominating the global market in future.

Long-Term Exposure to Electronic Gadgets Causes Strain in Eyes, Further Propels Market Growth

The rise in geriatric population and their vulnerability towards various eye disorders and diseases is a major factor promoting the growth of phoropters in the market. This, coupled with, the increasing number of refractive error cases are also anticipated to boost the global phoropters market in the forecast duration. Additionally, the surge in the number of incidence of strabismus or cross-eyes will also bring better phoropters market revenues in the near future.

With technological advancement and adoption of electronic devices on a wider scale, humans have become addicted to electronic gadgets. Long term exposure to such gadgets also causes strain to the eyes, and this also acts as an important factor contributing to the phoropters market growth.

On the flipside, the lack of skilled optometrists, especially in developing nations may hamper the market growth in near future. Additionally, high cost of installation of phoropters in eye care Centres and hospitals may also cause hindrance to the growth of the market in the forecast period.

