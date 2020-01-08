Residential Solar Energy Market research report (2020) studies latest Residential Solar Energy business aspects market size, share, trends, growth, business overview and Residential Solar Energy business scenario during 2023

Global "Residential Solar Energy Market" gives exceptional analysis of industry over the time period of 2020-2023. The analysis states all the factors affecting the growth of the Residential Solar Energy market, highlighting the industry peers, growth, latest trends, market size, current and future growth analysis with up to date information.

TopManufacturersListed inthe Residential Solar Energy Market Report are:

Trina Solar Limited

Yingli Green Energy

Canadian Solar

Jinko Solar

JA Solar

Sharp Solar

Renesola

Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd

Sunpower Corporation

Solarcity

The emergence of the solar photovoltaic (PV) industry is likely to generate strong demand for the global residential solar energy market over the forecast period. In addition, the declining price of solar panels has also encouraged the governments across various nations to take more initiatives and provide subsidies, which, in turn, is expected to help in the growth of the residential solar energy market. As a result, countries, such as Brazil, India, Mexico, and UAE started opting for solar PV and solar thermal solutions. Moreover, the distributed rooftop market, though expensive, is in competition with the solar PV retail prices.

Decline in Solar PV System Cost to Benefit the Market

The cost of solar panels has witnessed significant decline over the past few years, with the first and the most important technological change being the falling cost per watt of silicon PVCs. The overall reduction in the cost of the solar PV system is attributed to the active feed-in tariff programs in many countries. For example, in Germany residential solar power has gained popularity as the solar panels installed on houses turned out to be monetarily beneficial.

Most of the countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, are witnessing significant growth in solar PV installations in the residential sector, owing to the decline in solar panel costs. This makes the panels more affordable and attractive to residential users.

Lack of Financing Options - Less Attractive for Residential Customers

Rooftop solar panels are less attractive for residential customers as compared to commercial and industrial (CandI) counterparts on account of high upfront capital expenditure, lack of financing options, and cheaper grid electricity for residential consumers with low consumption.

Implementation of net metering policy poses a major challenge in India, which is expected to constraint the growth of the residential solar energy market in the country. Net metering is important for residential consumers as solar panels create a lot of surplus power during the day when the households draw less power. While net metering is mandatory in many states in India, however, it is de-regulated in certain states, including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, where they only have legally non-binding guidelines. As a result, the de-regulation of net metering policy is expected to negatively impact the growth of the residential solar energy market in the country.

Vietnam and Philippines Huge Potential for Solar-based Energy Generation

The decentralization of electricity generation is the most suitable business model in Vietnam, as the majority of the population is concentrated in the rural areas. The government has set up a policy landscape where the renewable-based energy generation technologies are encouraged, and prioritizes the rural and remote electrification by 2025. Among the various renewable sources of energy generation available in Vietnam, the solar-based energy generation has a high potential for deployment and a high return on investment owing to favorable government support. The government of Vietnam has encouraged RandD activities in collaboration with corporate companies and industries. For instance, Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam (MoiT) has partnered with Spanish agencies for strengthening the solar capabilities of the country through the use of geographical information systems. These initiatives are expected to encourage the growth of solar energy potential in the country.

In the Philippines, the government aims to increase the solar PV installations to reach 3 GW of utility solar by 2022. Moreover, the cumulative solar power capacity is predicted to reach 8.7 GW by the end of 2030, with solar rooftops constituting approximately 35% of the total installations. All these initiatives are expected to propel the growth of the residential solar energy market in the Philippines during the forecast period.

Reasons to Purchase the Residential Solar Energy Market Report:

- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

- Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

- Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Demand Forecast Until 2023

3.3 Installed Capacity, History and Forecast until 2023

3.4 Recent Developments in the Solar Power Market

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Constraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Supply-Chain Analysis of the solar PV industry

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

6.5 Competitive Rivalry

7. Global Residential Solar Energy Market Analysis, By Installation Type (Market Overview, Market Size and Demand Forecast until 2023)

7.1 Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

7.2 Solar Thermal

8. Global Residential Solar Energy Market Analysis, By Application (Market Overview, Market Size and Demand Forecast until 2023)

8.1 Power Generation

8.2 Heating

9. Global Residential Solar Energy Market Analysis, By Geography (Market Overview, Market Size and Demand Forecast until 2023)

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Rest of North America

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 France

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 United Kingdom

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 India

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 Vietnam

9.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.4 South America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 Chile

9.4.3 Rest of South America

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 UAE

9.5.2 Israel

9.5.3 Qatar

9.5.4 Saudi Arabia

9.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa

10. Key Company Profiles* (Overview, Financials**, Products and services, Recent Developments and Analyst View)

*List not Exhaustive

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.2 Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

12. Appendix

12.1 Disclaimer

**Subject to availability to public domain

