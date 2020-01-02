Global Cooling Fabrics Market 2020 research report provides the latest manufacturing data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving profits growth and productivity.This report also shows the 2020-2026 Production, income, Consumption, Price and Cost Overview.

Global Cooling Fabrics Market 2020 research report provides pensive details of well-established contenders performing in the market. The insight includes relevant factors of contender such as product/service contributions, manufacturing process, capacity, income details, business synopsis, new product launches, acquisitions, and partnership. It confers the significant data estimation of pre-eminent market players through SWOT analysis. The report represents an overall analysis of factors surrounded around the rate of Cooling Fabrics market expansion up to 2026. Vital driving factors influencing Global economy and Cooling Fabrics industry’s contribution in growth in the Global market are foregrounded in this report.

Global Cooling Fabrics market is accounted for $1.85 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.21 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.1%.

Rising popularity of cooling fabrics, innovations in textile industry, increasing concerns for health and safety of workers and changing consumer preferences are some key factors fueling the market growth. In addition, rising sports and leisure activities in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to foster the market. However, high prices and low penetration of cooling fabrics among end-users are restricting the market scope.

Cooling Fabrics Market 2020 Overview:

Conventionally, cooling effect in clothes was achieved using, ice packs and by usage of chemicals that absorbed sweats thus keeping the skin dry. However, traditional methods are not very efficient and fabrics also degrade with time. New generation fabrics are being developed that use moisture-management technologies or evaporative cooling technologies.

Some fabrics also work by distributing sweat equally over the fabric, so that it dries more rapidly and in turn generates a cooling effect. By application, sports apparel segment held significant market share due to rising demand for sweat-resistant apparels from sports enthusiasts. The natural features of these wearable’s which include temperature guidelines and moisture wicking makes massive use to the athletes.

Based on geography, North America acquired the largest market share during the forecast period owing to technological improvements and innovative product developments. Extensive research and development carried out by leading manufacturers in countries such as the U.S.

and Canada is likely to propel market growth.

2020 Leading manufacturers of Cooling Fabrics Market:

Adidas AG, Ahlstrom, Coolcore LLC, Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd. (FTC), Hexarmor, Invista, Kraton Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics, Nike, Inc., Nilit, Polartec, SPOERRY 1866 AG, Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd. and Ventex Inc

The Cooling Fabrics Market Report forecast the Market size for various segments, by key region. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Cooling Fabrics market. The Cooling Fabrics Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Cooling Fabrics market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

Cooling Fabrics Market 2020-2026 by Product Type and Application:

Products Covered:

Natural

Synthetic

Applications Covered:

Lifestyle

Sports Apparel

Protective Wear

Other Applications

The Scope of Cooling Fabrics Market by Region:

North America(UnitedStates, Canada, andMexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, andBenelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, andAustralia)

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders of Cooling Fabrics Market

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Cooling Fabrics Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Pipeline Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis of Cooling Fabrics Market

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Cooling Fabrics Market, ByProduct

6 Global Cooling Fabrics Market, By End User

7 Global Cooling Fabrics Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 The Middle East and Africa

8 Key Developments included in Cooling Fabrics Market

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions and Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling in Cooling Fabrics Market

Continued

