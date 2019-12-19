Key Segments Covered in Beta Carotene Market Report Application are Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Others

The increasing demand for naturally-sourced beta carotene due to its health benefitting properties is a key factor driving the global beta carotene market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Beta Carotene Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Synthetic Beta Carotene, Natural Beta Carotene), By Application (Food and Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Increasing geriatric population is a factor expected to aid growth to the global beta carotene market.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global beta carotene market are

Naturex SA

BASF SE

Hansen Holding A/S

Flavorchem Cor poration

Foodchem International Corporation

LycoRed Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Parry Nutraceuticals Limited

Bio Extracts (Pvt) Ltd.

Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd. and D.D. Williamson and Co., Inc.,

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disease Will Augment Growth

The increasing demand for naturally-sourced beta carotene due to its health benefits as well as its application across several major industries is a factor driving the global beta carotene market.

Further, increasing geriatric population along with rising prevalence of chronic disease around the world is likely to contribute to the global beta carotene market growth. The presence of skin-protective properties in beta carotene will fuel demand among cosmetics and personal care industry, which in, turn, will aid beta carotene market revenue.

Browse Complete Report Details at

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/beta-carotene-market-100782

Furthermore, the launch of beta-carotene colorant is also expected to enable global beta carotene market growth. For instance, BASF launched a novel 10% beta-carotene colorant to replace artificial dyes such as azo dyes. Lucarotin 10 CWD/O Plus claims to be light and heat stable, and can disperse quickly without disturbing the sensory characteristics of the product. Moreover, the expansion of beta-carotene colouring product line will contribute profoundly to the global beta carotene market shares.

For instance, a prominent carotenoid products manufacturer announced the expansion of its beta-carotene colouring product line. The company’s plan to expand its product line was to fulfil the rising demand of beta-carotene from food and beverage manufacturers. However, Excessive consumption of beta carotene supplements and products can result in joint pain, loss of stools, change in color, and other health complications.

Major Segmentation include;

By Product Type

Synthetic Beta Carotene

Natural Beta Carotene

By Application

Food and Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Get Sample PDF Brochure at

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/beta-carotene-market-100782

By Geography

These factors may hinder the growth of the global beta carotene market. In addition, Stringent regulations by food regulatory authorities on the use and commercialization of food ingredients is further expected to restrict the growth of the global beta carotene market.

Increasing Demand from Food and Beverage Industry Will Boost Growth In Asia Pacific

Geographically, the global beta carotene market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global beta carotene market during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for beta-carotene from food and beverage industry of populous Asian countries such as India and China.

Further, Cost-efficiency of the product is expected to be a key factor in fuelling demand for the production of personal care and cosmetics products as well as animal feed in the region. The beta carotene market in Europe is predicted to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the surge in consumption beta carotene-based products attributed by health benefits offered by the products. This factor is predicted to support the growth of the global beta carotene market in Europe in the forthcoming year.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/beta-carotene-market-100782

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Zein Protein Market 2019 Size, Share, Global Industry Analysis, Development, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2026

Functional food Ingredients Market to rise due to the inherent advantages of nutritional food matrices

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Website: Fortune Business Insights

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Beta Carotene Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Business Growth and Forecast to 2026