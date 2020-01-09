The Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market and focuses on aspects such as growth drivers, restraints, leading products, and major industry developments. It discusses the competitive landscape of the market and labels out leading players.

Increasing impetus to research on gene therapy to treat sickle cell disease is a key factor contributing to the GlobalSickle Cell Disease Treatment Market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Treatment (Blood Transfusions, Medications, Bone Marrow Transplant, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The rising prevalence of sickle disease around the world is driving the global sickle cell disease treatment market.

Leading Players operating in the Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Emmaus Medical Inc.,

bluebird bio Inc.,

Imara Inc.,

Modus Therapeutics,

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.,

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated,

Rising Prevalence of Sickle Disease Will Offer Huge Growth Opportunities for The Market

The increasing focus on sickle studies by various institutions and pharmaceutical companies for the treatment of the sickle cell diseases along with rising RandD activities on gene therapy to treat sickle cell diseases as well government funding are factors expected to support sickle cell disease treatment growth during the forecast period. According to the National Institutes for Children’s Health Quality, one out of every 365 African American children are born with sickle cell disease every year. Furthermore, the rapidly increasing cases of sickle cell disease globally is predicted to further stimulate growth of the global sickle cell disease treatment market. However, the presence and development of limited therapies for sickle cell disease and poor adherence to therapy are factors majorly affecting and thus expected to hamper the growth of the global sickle cell disease treatment market.

Segmentation

By Treatment

Blood Transfusions

Medications

Bone Marrow Transplant

Others

By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

