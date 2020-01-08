Latest released 2020 version of market study on Global Commercial Greenhouse Market with 110+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand in depth analysis. "Global Commercial Greenhouse Market by Type (Glass Greenhouses, Plastics Greenhouses), Crop Type (Flowers & Ornamentals, Nursery Crops, Fruit & Vegetable, Other), Equipment Type (Heating Systems, Cooling Systems, Others), Industry Size, Organizations, and Region - Forecast and outlook to 2026 ". At present, the market has established its presence. The Research presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, focused opinions, details, and industry certified market data.

A commercial greenhouse is capable in offering controlled environment solutions for commercial production of vegetables, flower, fruits and fish nursling. The viable option before the commercial growers to upsurge further the production levels per unit area is by increasing vertical growth and productivity; this is possible by intensive cultivation in protected environments which will confirm higher productivity levels. The commercial greenhouses with the environment inside maintained for the optimum growth of the crops. The essential components are temperature, light, humidity, and air movement.



Market Drivers

Rising Population Leading To Surge In Demand for Food Production

High Yield Compared To Traditional Agricultural Techniques

Market Trend

The advent of Rooftop Greenhouses

Restraints

High Investment Cost

Opportunities

Government Initiatives Related to Greenhouse Adoption

Challenges

A dearth of Awareness and Adoption of Greenhouse Farming

Who is poised to win in 2020



Looking out to 2020, it's expected to be a big year for Global Commercial Greenhouse Market in terms of growth. As more companies move some or all of their applications, emerging players are poised to benefit. Some of the players from the overall coverage being profiled were Agra Tech, Inc. (United States), Argus Control Systems Ltd. (Canada), Certhon (Netherlands), Dutchgreenhouses (Netherlands), Heliospectra Ab (Sweden), Keder Greenhouse (United Kingdom), Logiqs B.V. (Netherlands), Lumigrow Inc. (United States), Nexus Corporation (United States) and Richel Group (France). With the Commercial Greenhouse market forecast to grow YY% in 2020 and with Agra Tech, Inc. (United States) expected to be a big beneficiary, it is better positioned than Argus Control Systems Ltd. (Canada) for 2020.



2. A wave of New Business Segments comes crashing in



According to AMA, key business segments sales will cross the $$ mark in 2020, signalling changing consumer preferences. Unlike classified segments popular in the industry i.e. by Type (Glass Greenhouses, Plastics Greenhouses), Crop Type (Flowers & Ornamentals, Nursery Crops, Fruit & Vegetable, Other), Equipment Type (Heating Systems, Cooling Systems, Others), the latest 2020 version is further broken down / narrowed to highlight new emerging twist of the industry.



How are the Commercial Greenhouse companies responding?



With Latest earning release, Industry Players disclosing its plans to expand its model for "bringing new offerings to the market faster and with more precision." Market Makers and End Consumers are getting a glimpse of this process with new products henceforth study is given special attention by demand side analysis as well to better understand consumer behaviour and changing preferences.



With the large investments from giants are putting new flavour in market, it remains to be seen how effective their new product lines will be and just how much growth it would witness for them.



Research objectives



- to study and analyse the Global Commercial Greenhouse Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

- to understand the structure of Commercial Greenhouse Market by identifying its various sub segments.

- Focuses on the key Global Commercial Greenhouse Market players, to define, describe and analyse the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

- to analyse the Commercial Greenhouse Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

- to share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

- To project the size of Commercial Greenhouse Market, with respect to key regions, type and applications.

- To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.



