Global Automotive Adhesives report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole.

Global “Automotive Adhesives Market” research report supplies the logical stances of the industry by considering features such as market growth, consumption volume, market trends and Automotive Adhesives industry cost structure during the forecast period 2020-2024.

Automotive Adhesives Market Report provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2024). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Automotive Adhesives Market Summary:

Automotive adhesive is a kind of adhesives for automotive body, powertrain, repair, assembly, etc., may be used interchangeably with glue, cement, mucilage, or paste, and can be connected together with one or two or more homogeneous or heterogeneous parts (or material) with sufficient strength after curing organic or inorganic, natural or synthetic, a class of substances can be divided according to different raw materials, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Polyamide, etc.

Scope of the Report:

North America and Europe are the largest consumers of Automotive Adhesives and are expected to 3% growth rate during the next five years due to recovery of downstream industries. China has witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of Automotive Adhesives in the Asia Pacific region. And China led the demand for adhesives due to increased production of vehicles in the last 5 years.

Automotive adhesives are used in various applications such as body in white, paint shop, powertrain, and assembly. In 2015, the body in white application segment accounted for the largest market share among all the applications.

The worldwide market for Automotive Adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 5100 million US$ in 2024, from 4480 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

Automotive Adhesives Market analysed the current state in the definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Automotive Adhesives Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions, etc. in the international Automotive Adhesives Industry.

Automotive Adhesives Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Henkel

Dow Chemical

H.B. Fuller

3M

Sika… and many more

Automotive Adhesives Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analysed thoroughly with respect four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications and the actual process of whole Automotive Adhesives industry.

Automotive Adhesives Market Segmentation Analysis Includes:

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Body-in-White

Paintshop

Powertrain

Assembly

