New York, January 28, 2020: The Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market is expected to grow US$ 11.50 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Due to its rapid increase in the production of automotive and packaging applications, the thermoplastic polyurethane segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, by resin type. The application of adhesive bonding enables a significant weight reduction of the vehicle, an increase of the body stiffness, improved crash performance/safety, and enhanced NVH characteristics, as compared to conventional joining technologies. With increased emphasis on fuel efficiency and vehicular emission control, the reduction of vehicle body weight is gaining widespread importance throughout the world.

Global Hot Melt Adhesives market is segregated on the basis of resin type as styrenic butadiene copolymers, polyamide, ethylene vinly acetate, polyolefins, thermoplastic polyurethane, and others. Based on end user, the global Hot Melt Adhesives market is segmented in healthcare, building & construction, transportation, footwear & leather, paper, board & packaging, and others.

Global Hot Melt Adhesives market report provides geographic analysis covering regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The Hot Melt Adhesives market for each region is further segmented for major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others.

Competitive Rivalry

3M, Drytac, AdCo UK Ltd. are among the major players in the global Hot Melt Adhesives market share. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Hot Melt Adhesives Market has been segmented as below:

Hot Melt Adhesives Market, by Resin Type

Styrenic Butadiene Copolymers

Polyamide

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Polyolefins

Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Others

Hot Melt Adhesives Market, by End User

Healthcare

Building & Constructions

Transportation

Footwear & Leather

Paper, Board & Packaging

Others

Hot Melt Adhesives Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

The Report Covers:

Global Hot Melt Adhesives market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024.

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024.

Global Hot Melt Adhesives market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the Hot Melt Adhesives market.

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused.

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players.

Report Scope:

Global Hot Melt Adhesives market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Hot Melt Adhesives market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include DowDuPont, Adhesive Technologies Inc., 3M, AdCo UK Ltd., Alfa International Corporation etc.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1. Key Points

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Markets Covered

1.4. Stakeholders Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing growth in automotive production

4.2.2. Increasing Usage as Substitute for Solvent-borne Adhesives

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Fluctuation in raw material prices Hot Melt Adhesives Market, By Resin Type Hot Melt Adhesives Market, By End User Competitive Landscape Company Profile

8.1. Hexion

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Product/Service Landscape

8.1.3. Financial Overview

8.1.4. Recent Developments

8.2. Super Glue Corp.

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Product/Service Landscape

8.2.3. Financial Overview

8.2.4. Recent Developments

8.3. Mactac

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Product/Service Landscape

8.3.3. Financial Overview

8.3.4. Recent Developments

8.4. Drytac

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Product/Service Landscape

8.4.3. Financial Overview

8.4.4. Recent Developments

8.5. Hexcel Corporation

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Product/Service Landscape

8.5.3. Financial Overview

8.5.4. Recent Developments

8.6. Jowat AG

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Product/Service Landscape

8.6.3. Financial Overview

8.6.4. Recent Developments

8.7. H.B Fuller Co.

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Product/Service Landscape

8.7.3. Financial Overview

8.7.4. Recent Developments

