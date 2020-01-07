Global "Passenger Car Sensors Market" is an overview of the global market is delivered with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. which provides the details about industry overview, industry chain, market size, gross margin, major manufacturers, development trends and forecast.

Robert Bosch

Continental AG

Denso Global

Delphi Technologies

Allegro Microsystems

Analog Devices

CTS Corporation

Elmos Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies

TRW Automotive

Sensors are being used in automobiles since 1960s and they have undergone an array of developments with the increasing requirements of the automobile owners. The increasing safety concern among passenger car owners is the key drivers for the passenger car sensors market. Passenger car sensors are mainly used in powertrain, chassis and body control where they monitor temperature, pressure, currents, vacuum and other related factors.

Now, many more engine parameters are actively monitored and controlled in real-time. There are about 20 to 50 that measure pressure, temperature, flow, engine speed, oxygen level and NOx level plus other parameters at different points within the engine. All these sensor signals are sent to the ECU, which has the logic circuits to do the actual controlling.

Passenger Car Sensors Market Segment by Type covers:

Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Speed Sensor

Position Sensor

O2 and Nox Sensor

Passenger Car Sensors Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Powertrain/Drivetrain System Sensors

Exhaust System Sensors

Interior/Comfort System Sensor

Safety/Das Sensors

Body Control Sensors

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents

Market Overview

1.1 Passenger Car Sensors Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Passenger Car Sensors Market Analysis by Regions

4 Global Passenger Car Sensors Market Competition, by Manufacturer

5 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Continued…

