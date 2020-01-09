Elastic Compression Bandages Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to 2025
Global Elastic Compression Bandages Market Analysis:
- The compression therapy devices are used to treat phlebitis, thrombosis and aftercare following surgery, sclerotherapy and any other forms of varicose vein treatment, and also to relieve all conditions of chronic venous disease (heavy legs, varicose veins, oedemas, leg ulcers).
- The global Elastic Compression Bandages market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Top Key Manufacturers in Elastic Compression Bandages Market:
- 3M Health Care
- ArjoHuntleigh
- Bio Compression Systems
- BSN medical
- Getinge Group
- Hartmann
- medi GmbH and Co KG
- Medtronic plc (Covidien)
- Paul Hartmann AG
- Sigvaris Management AG
- Smith and Nephew plc.
Elastic Compression Bandages Market Size by Type:
- Dynamic
- Static
Elastic Compression Bandages Market size by Applications:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Elastic Compression Bandages are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2025
Region and Country Coverage:
Europe:UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
North America:USA, Canada
South and Central America:Brazil, Mexico
Middle East and Africa:South Africa, Saudi Arabia
Asia Pacific:Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand
