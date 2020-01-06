Global External Hard Disk Market 2020 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global External Hard Disk industry. This report presents the worldwide External Hard Disk market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2020 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Get a comprehensive analysis of the current market scenario for External Hard Disk Market forecast till 2025 by this research report. The forecast is also held by the features affecting the market dynamics for the forecast period. This in-depth research report also details the information related to geographic trends, competitive scenarios, and opportunities in the External Hard Disk market. The report is also prepared with SWOT analysis and value chain for the companies which are profiled in this report.

The market report begins with External Hard Disk Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force. The market report provides top manufacturers sales, revenue, and price of External Hard Disk, in 2018 and 2019 followed by regional and country wise analysis of sales, revenue and market share for the External Hard Disk.

About External Hard Disk:

An external hard disk drive (HDD) is a portable data storage device that can be attached to a computer through a FireWire or USB connection, and is utilized for retrieving and storing digital information by using rapidly rotating disks, or platters, coated with magnetic material. In such devices, the platters are paired with magnetic heads, which read and write data on the platter surface. Capacity and performance are the primary characteristics of an external HDD.

In this market study, analysts have estimated APAC to dominate the external hard disk market during the forecast period and will occupy around 56% of the overall market share. Factors such as the presence of a large number of PC manufacturers in the region and the growing demand for a higher storage capacity will greatly aid in the growth of the market in the next four years.

In 2019, the market size of External Hard Disk is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for External Hard Disk.

Major Key Players of External Hard Disk Market Report:

Western Digital

Seagate

Kingston Technology

Toshiba

Fujitsu

Hitachi

Samsung Electronics

This report studies the External Hard Disk market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

External Hard Disk Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:

Under 1T

1T

2T

5T

Above 5T

External Hard Disk Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:

Personal Computers

Enterprise Applications

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global External Hard Disk market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 External Hard Disk Production by Regions

5 External Hard Disk Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

Continued to more detail chapters.

