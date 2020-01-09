The Global Business Travel Insurance Market has been thoroughly analyzed in the report for an inclusive understanding. The report includes several sections that offer indicative market insights. In the report, readers will come across analysis of market dynamics. This study presents the Business Travel Insurance Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company and also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. It also provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and provides CAGR during the period 2025.

The global business travel insurance market is driven by factors such as increase in the business travels is likely to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, with increase in the insurance policies and other activities by the government attributes to the growth of the market. Moreover, the increased coverage of expenses due to hospitalization and illness has boosted the demand for the market. In addition, increased use of insurance for cancellation of trips has also boosted the demand for the market

The global business travel insurance market is segmented into several factors such as product, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market can be fragmented into B2B, B2C, and B2B2C. On the basis of geography, the market is further fragmented in to Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and MEA. America is one of the largest market during the estimated forecast period.

This report studies the global Business Travel Insurance market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Business Travel Insurance market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Business travel insurance provides insurance cover for the purpose of business trips of a customer or for an organization.

At the sametime, it provides risk cover against medical and hospitalization expenses for accident or illness, including medical evacuation if necessary, death or permanent disability, loss or delay of baggage, cancellation of flight due to weather condition, trip cancellation, and loss of passport and other travel documents.

In 2017, the global Business Travel Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Assicurazioni Genarali (Italy)

Allianz (Germany)

Seven Corners (U.S.)

Travel Safe Insurance (U.S.)

USI Insurance Services (U.S.)

MH Ross Travel (U.S.)

American International Group (U.S.)

AXA Group (France)

Insure and Go Insurance Services (UK)

Chubb (U.S.)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

B2B

B2C

B2B2C

Market segment by Application, split into

Insurance Trade

Insurance Company

Bank

Insurance Broker

Insurance Aggregator

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Business Travel Insurance in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Business Travel Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Business Travel Insurance Manufacturers

Business Travel Insurance Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Business Travel Insurance Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Business Travel Insurance market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

