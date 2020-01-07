Offshore Wind Power Industry 2020 Market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the market size, growth, share, trends, as well as industry analysis.

Offshore Wind Power Market 2020 report focus on Global and regional Market, providing information on major players like Manufacturers, Suppliers, Distributors, Traders, Customers, investors etc. It helps in visualizing the composition of the Offshore Wind Power market across each indication by highlighting the key commercial assets and Players. Offshore Wind Power Market Report Pinpoint Data type include capacity, production, Market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, Gross margin, Growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc.The report provides Strategists for Marketers and Senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Offshore Wind Power sector. Industry researcher project Offshore Wind Power market was valued at USD XX.XX Billion and CAGR of 12.46% during the period 2020-2023.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rising popularity of floating wind turbines.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers in this market is the declining LCOE of wind power generation.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high capital cost of offshore wind power projects.

About Offshore Wind Power Market

The rise in global energy demand is one of the key factors that will trigger the growth of the global offshore wind power market during the forecast period. There was strong growth in the global energy demand due to robust economic growth, propelled by countries such as China, the US, and India. Hence, with the growth of the population and the resulted increase in economic activities, electricity demand is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Factors such as the electrification of the heat and transportation sectors, the growth in the number of electronically connected devices, and the digitalization of modern economies have been encouraging the electrification of global energy systems. The demand for energy services such as air-conditioning is expected to rise in households in tandem with the growth in income levels. Furthermore, the use of electric motor systems in industries is fueling the energy demand in the industrial sector. Hence, the growth in energy demand is expected to augment the growth of the global offshore wind power market during the forecast period. Research analysts have predicted that the offshore wind power market will register a CAGR of nearly 18% by 2023.

Offshore Wind Power Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Market Overview

Rising government support

Owing to the rising demand for clean energy mix and the shift toward a service-based economy, the demand for renewable energy resources is expected to rise during the forecast period. In June 2018, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) of India announced a medium- and long-term offshore wind energy target of 5 GW by 2022 and 30 GW by 2030, respectively. Also, in October 2015, the MNRE notified the National Off-Shore Wind Policy to realize the offshore wind power potential in the country. Similarly, Taiwan government has been actively supporting the development of offshore wind power systems. The UK announced its plan to increase its renewable energy development with a target of 30% of the electricity production in the country from offshore wind. Owing to such favorable government regulations and support, the global offshore wind power market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Environmental concerns

Some of the major environmental concerns related to offshore wind power projects include increased noise levels, alterations to food webs, changes to benthic and pelagic habitats, risk of collisions, and pollution from increased marine vessel traffic or the release of contaminants from seabed sediments. The construction phase is likely to have the maximum impact on marine mammals. Also, mortality of birds can be caused by the collision with the moving turbine blades, which will affect the birds migrating through the area as well as the species that breed or forage in the vicinity. Hence, stringent rules and regulations have been imposed by respective authorities to avoid the adverse environmental impact of offshore wind power generation. The environmental concerns and the stringent regulations to preserve the marine ecosystem can limit the growth of the global offshore wind power market during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the offshore wind power market during 2019-2023, view our report.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies including General Electric Co. and MHI Vestas Offshore Wind AS makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the rising government support and rise in global energy demand will provide considerable growth opportunities to the offshore wind power manufacturers. Erndtebrücker Eisenwerk GmbH and Co. KG, Nexans SA, and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA. are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Offshore Wind Power market size.

Geographically,this report is segmented into several key Regions covering:Americas, APAC, EMEA

Key vendors operating in 2020 Offshore Wind Power market space are-

Erndtebrücker Eisenwerk GmbH and Co. KG, General Electric Co., MHI Vestas Offshore Wind AS, Nexans SA, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA

Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with industry experts, vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies.

Following are the objectives of The 2020 Offshore Wind Power Market Report:

To describe and forecast the overall Offshore Wind Power market, in terms of value, segmented on the basis of authentication type, functionality type, component, and application.

To forecast the market size for various segments, by key region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Offshore Wind Power market.

To strategically analyze the Micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, Prospects, and Contributions to the total market.

To analyze opportunities in the overall Offshore Wind Power market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To profile key players and analyze their Market ranking in terms of revenues and core competencies and provide details of the competitive landscape for the Offshore Wind Power market leaders.

To analyze growth strategies such as Contracts, Mergers and Acquisitions, Product launches and Developments, and Research and Development (RandD) in the overall Offshore Wind Power market.

