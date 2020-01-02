Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Report Analyses size of market is expected to grow over time in terms of Demand, supply, Revenue etc. The report also analyses driving forces behind the growth and popularity, industry peers and their Strategic, key geographical regions, influencing Factors and forecast till 2020- 2023.

Global "Intelligent Transportation Systems Market"2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Intelligent Transportation Systems market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

TopManufacturersListed inthe Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Report are:

Denso Corporation

Efkon AG

Garmin International

Kapsch Trafficcom AG

Nuance Communications

Thales Group

Tomtom

Transcore

Q-Free ASA

Technological advancements to fuel growth

The term, 'Intelligent Transportation Systems' was coined over two decades ago to designate applications of information and communication technologies to the operational management of transportation networks. The Intelligent Transportation Systems market growth is currently being hindered by the lack of inter-operability and standardization. The rapidly expanding telematics and vehicle infotainment industry, coupled with continued explosive growth of the commercial connected vehicle will see the emergence of new data streams, provided by the auto industry, and openly accessible to the developer community.

The open data streams will facilitate the development of additional applications and services and represents the industry’s first extensive, real-time and anonymized data set, which is sourced from the traditional passenger vehicles. The major objective of the intelligent transport system market is to reduce traffic congestion, pollution level, and to control the number of road accidents. The major reasons behind the increase in traffic congestion are the growth in the number of vehicles on the roads, increase in population and migration of the rural areas to the metropolitan cities.

The Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market is classified based on their Systems (Advanced Traffic Management System, Advanced Traveler Information System, Advanced Public Transportation System, and Commercial Vehicle Operation) and Components (Interface Boards, Sensors, Software, Surveillance Camera, Tele-Communication Networks, Monitoring and Detection Systems, and Others). Additionally, the market is further divided into Application (Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring, Traffic Monitoring System, Traffic Signal Control Systems, Parking Convenience Systems, Traffic Enforcement Cameras, and Accident Avoidance Systems), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World).

This report describes a detailed study of the Porters five-force analysis of the market. All the five major factors in these markets are quantified using the internal key parameters governing each of them. It also covers the market landscape of these players, which includes the key growth strategies, geographical footprint, and competitive analysis.

The report also considers key trends that will affect the industry and the profiles of the leading suppliers of Intelligent Transportation Systems Market.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Need for Safety

5.1.2 Increasing Demand for Environmental Protection

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 High Costs

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Demand for Smart Vehicles

5.3.2 Rise in Global Economy

6. Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market, Segmentation by Type

6.1 Advanced Traffic Management System

6.2 Advanced Traveller Information System

6.3 Advanced Public Transportation System

6.4 Commercial Vehicle Operation

6.5 Others

7. Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market, Segmentation by Application

7.1 Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring

7.2 Traffic Monitoring

7.3 Traffic Signal Control

7.4 Parking Convinience Systems

7.5 Traffic Enforcement Cameras

7.6 Accident Avoidance Systems

8. Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market, Segmentation by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Others

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 United Kingdom

8.2.3 France

8.2.4 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 Others

8.4 Rest of the World

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products and Services, Strategies)

10.1 Denso Corporation

10.2 Efkon AG

10.3 Garmin International

10.4 Kapsch Trafficcom AG

10.5 Nuance Communications

10.6 Thales Group

10.7 Tomtom

10.8 Transcore

10.9 Q-Free ASA

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

