Key Companies Covered in Real and Compound Chocolate Market Report are Barry Callebaut AG, Mondelez International, Cargill Incorporated, Nestle S.A, Fuji Oil Company Limited, The Hershey Company, Puratos Group, Mars Incorporated, Olam International & CEMOI Group.

Real and Compound Chocolate Market Overview:

The globalReal And Compound Chocolate Marketwill derive growth from widespread product applications across several confectionaries. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Real and Compound Chocolate Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Real Chocolate and Compound Chocolate), Form (Chips, Slabs, Coatings, and Others), Application (Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, and Frozen Products, Beverages, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 2026,” the market was valued at USD 24.25 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 35.62 billion by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.97% in the forecast period (2019-2026).

To Gain More Insights into the Market with Detailed Table of Content and Figures, Click Here

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/real-and-compound-chocolate-market-101681

List of top companies Covered in the Real and Compound Chocolates Market research report are:

Barry Callebaut AG

Mondelez International

Cargill Incorporated

Nestlé S.A.

Fuji Oil Company Limited

The Hershey Company

Puratos Group

Mars Incorporated

Olam International

CEMOI Group

The primary difference between real and compound chocolate is that real chocolate is made from cocoa butter and chocolate liquor whereas the compound form is made from cocoa powder and vegetable oil. As real chocolate is made from cocoa butter, it needs to be tempered while melting. Real chocolate has better taste and texture, as a result of which it is preferred over compound chocolate in exotic confectionaries. Compound chocolate is used in products where baking at higher temperatures is required.

The growing demand for real and compound chocolate in emerging as well as densely populated countries such as India, China, and Japan will have a direct impact on the growth of the global market.

The report segments the global market based on factors such as product types, applications, and form. Among these criteria, leading sub-segments have highlighted based on extensive research methods. Additionally, the market has been segmented based on regional demographics into Europe, South America, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report offers insights into the latest industry trends. Additionally, forecast values for the market have been evaluated for the period of 2019-2026.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Real and Compound Chocolates Market Research Report :

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/real-and-compound-chocolate-market-101681

Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Aid Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Due to massive demand for all forms of chocolate, the market has witnessed several entrants. Additionally, companies that are currently operating in the market are engaged in adopting strategies that will help them generate sufficient revenues.

Among several strategies that are adopted by major companies, Fortune Business Insights labels mergers and acquisitions as the activity that is being widely adopted by major companies across the world. In 2018, Fuji Oil Holding announced that it plans to acquire Blommer Chocolate. Blommer is among the top five leading companies in North America and Fuji’s latest acquisition will influence the growth of the global market in a positive way.

Real and Compound Chocolate Market Regional Overview

Europe and North America are the Leading Regions in the Global Market

Among all regions, Europe holds a dominant share of the global market. The region boasts a large cocoa processing base, which has emerged as the primary factor that has influenced market growth. The growing demand for chocolate and their uses in several foods across the food and beverage industry has opened up a massive potential for market growth. Besides Europe, North America has witnessed considerable growth in recent years. The real and compound chocolate market in North America was valued at USD 5.46 Billion in 2018 and is likely to increase further in the coming years.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/real-and-compound-chocolate-market-101681

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Sake MarketSize, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Ordinary Sake, Junmai, Honjozo, Junmai Ginjo, Ginjo, and Junmai Daiginjo), By Age Group (20-40 Years Old, 40-60 Years Old, and Above 60 Years Old), and Regional Forecast 2019 2026

Probiotics MarketSize, Share and Industry Analysis By Microbial Genus (Lactobacillus, Bifiodobacterium, Yeast), By Application (Functional Food and Beverage, Dietary Supplement, Animal Feed), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies/Health Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Real and Compound Chocolate Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2026