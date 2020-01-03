Global Mobile Backhaul Market Report is a pro and comprehensive analysis on the Mobile Backhaul sector which highlights the key trends and market drivers in the present scenario and offers on-the-ground insights(2020-2023).

Global "Mobile Backhaul Market" gives exceptional analysis of industry over the time period of 2020-2023. The analysis states all the factors affecting the growth of the Mobile Backhaul market, highlighting the industry peers, growth, latest trends, market size, current and future growth analysis with up to date information.

Get a sample copy of the report at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/12343996

TopManufacturersListed inthe Mobile Backhaul Market Report are:

Ericsson

NEC Corporation

Huawei

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Dragon Wave Corporation

Bridge Wave Communications

Aviat Networks Corporation

Ceragon Networks Ltd

Nokia Networks

Fujitsu

Cisco System Inc.

ATandT

The global mobile backhaul market is projected to witness a CAGR of 14.86% over the forecast period, 2018-2023. The market is expected to grow steadily, owing to the proliferation of small cells and a drastic rise in the mobile data traffic because of the increase in the number of data-capable devices and high-bandwidth applications. The increasing use of point-to-point microwave transport technology is also expected to drive the growth of this market, due to its offerings, such as cost-effective backhauling for high-speed voice and data services. Several factors, such as the proliferation of small cells and high penetration of smartphones contribute to market growth.

Growing Demand for Smart Phones and Connected Devices

Mobile networks are being developed to respond to growing broadband usage. Mobile data services are well on their way to becoming a necessary requirement for network consumers. Backhaul service portfolio gives operators direct access to innovation and quality. The benefits of backhaul services are the ability, accessibility, and increasing speed of data for smartphone users. Globally, significant rise in the use of connected devices, owing to high adoption of IoT, is expected to drive the market for mobile backhaul. Mobile data traffic is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period. Around 40% of the mobile data traffic is expected to originate from the residential and domestic use, and 25% from businesses and corporate environments.

IT and Telecommunication Segment to Account for a Significant Share of the Market

Globally, mobile data consumption continues to grow at a rapid pace, which is primarily driven by the growth in the number of smartphones and tablets. This has resulted in the introduction of LTE mobile technologies, known as 4G and eventually 5G cellular networks. The additional capacity and speed provided by 4G/LTE networks result in increasing strain on mobile backhaul networks. It also puts additional pressure on the carriers providing backhaul services. It is important for mobile network operators to deploy efficient and cost-effective transport solutions to manage the growth of mobile data traffic.

Asia-Pacific Occupied Major Market Share

The increased penetration of smartphones and the rise in data traffic are contributing to market growth. There is a high demand for mobile backhaul in China, which is one of the major reasons for this region to have a large share in the market. Major initiatives in these emerging economies are likely to increase investments in mobile backhaul solutions as there is a huge demand for managing old infrastructure and assets.

Key Developments in the Market

November 2016 - Nokia completed the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent to eliminate the complexity and costs of running two separate public companies. The deal was closed at USD 16.6 billion. The combined company is expected to become one of the world’s largest telecom equipment manufacturers, with operations spreading across Asia, Europe, and North America.

Enquire beforePurchasingthis report at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12343996

Reasons to Purchase the Mobile Backhaul Market Report:

- The report analyses how the shift towards safety will drive the global automotive anti-lock braking system market.

- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

- Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

- Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Buy this report (Price4250USD for single user license) at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/12343996

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definition

1.4 Key Findings of the Study

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Factors Driving the Market

4.2.1 Growing Demand for Smart Phones and Connected Devices

4.2.2 Increased Strain on Network Operators

4.2.3 Improving the Speed of Data Access, Reduced Latency

4.3 Factors Restraining the Market

4.3.1 Cost of Implementation of Backhauling Procedures

4.3.2 Poor Quality of Services (QoS)

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products or Services

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry among Existing Competitors

5. Global Mobile Backhaul Market Segmentation

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 Wired

5.1.2 Wireless

5.2 By Network Topology

5.2.1 Point to Point Network (PTP)

5.2.2 Point to Multipoint Network (PMP)

5.2.3 Others

5.3 By Services

5.3.1 Network Services

5.3.2 System Integration Services

5.3.3 Professional Services

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Oil and Gas

5.4.2 Telecommunications and IT

5.4.3 Government

5.4.4 Military and Defense

5.4.5 Education and Research

5.4.6 Entertainment

5.4.7 Others

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

6.1 Ericsson AB

6.2 NEC Corporation

6.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

6.4 Dragon Wave Corporation

6.5 Bridge Wave Communications, Inc.

6.6 Aviat Networks Inc.

6.7 Ceragon Networks Ltd

6.8 Nokia Networks, Inc.

6.9 Fujitsu Ltd

6.10 Cisco System Inc.

6.11 ATandT Inc.

7. Investment Analysis

8. Future of the Mobile Backhaul Market

About us:

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email:[email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807/UK +44 203 239 8187

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Mobile Backhaul Market Share, Size 2020| Top Competitor, Regions, Growth, Market Distribution, Supply Demand Scenario, Type & Application and Forecast to 2023