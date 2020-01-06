Global Gene Panel Market 2020 gives the Gene Panel company profile, specifications of the product, and production figures. With the help of the statistical study, the report illustrates the complete global Gene Panel market including scope, production, manufacturing value, loss/profit, Gene Panel supply/demand and import/export.

Global “Gene Panel Market” 2020 report implement in-depth research of the industry with a focus on the current market trends future prospects.The gene panel market analysis considers sales from small panel testing and large panel testing products. Our study also finds the sales of gene panels in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW.

The global Gene Panel market is valued at USD 1.72 billion by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 17.48% during 2020-2023. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Gene Panel market based on company, product type, end-user, and key regions.

In 2020, the small panel testing segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising need to identify a known gene mutation will play a significant role in the small panel testing segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global gene panel market report looks at factors such as the growing use of gene panels in cancer-targeted therapies, increasing the number of people with genetic disorders, and decreasing the cost of NGS gene panel tests. However, challenges in implementing large NGS gene panels, lack of effective treatment for several genetic mutations, and the growing complexity of gene panel tests may hamper the growth of the gene panel industry over the forecast period.

List of theTop Key Playersof Gene Panel Market:

Agilent Technologies Inc

ArcherDx Inc

BGI Genomics Co Ltd

Eurofins Scientific SE

F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GENEWIZ Inc

Novogene Corp

Personalis Inc

QIAGEN NV

and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

The scope of the report covers all the major system technologies that are currently being implemented in the global Gene Panel industry. Market values are based on the end-user (public and private) based on the manufacturing of Gene Panel systems. Gene Panel market manufacturers place orders when they receive work orders from Gene Panel market operators such as commercial, military, and others. Therefore, market numbers are derived from the end-user perspective, considering their (Gene Panel market operators) orders for the Gene Panel market.

Rising use of direct-to-consumer tests

The global gene panel market is expected to benefit from the increase in the use of direct-to-consumer tests. In this method, commercial laboratories provide genetic testing directly to consumers without the involvement of a healthcare professional or an authorization for payment by a third-party payer. The easy access and the increasingly affordable options associated with direct-to-consumer genomic testing have helped the technique gain significant popularity over the recent years. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Market Dynamics:

Growing use of gene panels in cancer-targeted therapies Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in research activities to develop targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. This is driving the demand for gene panels as they are used in the development of targeted therapies for cancer. Gene panel testing provides a wide range of benefits such as providing the genetic basis of an individual’s response to therapy. NGS-based gene panel tests are becoming popular as the first choice for cancer care as they are cost-effective, provide genomic data in a brief time, and examine only clinically important genes. This is driving the use of gene panels to evaluate effective treatments for cancer, which will lead to the expansion of the global gene panel market at a CAGR of about 18%

Global Gene Panel Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 149 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Gene Panel Market by means of aregion:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Gene Panel market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Competitive Analysis:

With the presence of a few major players, the global gene panel market is concentrated. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading gene panel manufacturers, that include Agilent Technologies Inc., ArcherDx Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GENEWIZ Inc., Novogene Corp., Personalis Inc., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the gene panel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Following are Key Queries of Gene Panel market:

Which geographical region would have more demand for Gene Panel products/services?

What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Gene Panel region-wise market?

Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR and annual Gene Panel growth?

What is the ongoing and estimated Gene Panel market size in the upcoming years?

What is the Gene Panel market possibility for long-term investment?

What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Gene Panel market new players?

What are the risk and challenges involved in Gene Panel suppliers?

What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Gene Panel product in the coming years?

What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Gene Panel market?

What are the latest trends in the regional Gene Panel market and how prosperous they are?

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Gene Panel market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Gene Panel market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Gene Panel market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

