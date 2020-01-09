Scented Candle Market 2020 Global Industry research report studies latest Scented Candle industry aspects market size, share, trends, growth, business overview and Scented Candle industry scenario during the forecast period (2020-2026).

Global “Scented Candle Market” 2020 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Scented Candle industry. Moreover, research report categorizes the global Scented Candle market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. Scented Candle Market report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The Global market for Scented Candle is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2026, from USD X.X million in 2019.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Scented Candle industry.

Global Scented Candle Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across135 pagesand provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Global Scented Candle market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Bolsius International Bv

Sc Johnson and Son, Inc

Gala-Kerzen Gmbh

Cereria Pernici Srl

Yankee Candle Company, Inc

Balthasar + Co. Ag

Suomen Kerta Oy

Korona Candles S.A

Delsbo Candles Ab

Gies Kerzen Gmbh

Vila Hermanos Cerería Sa

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Scented Candle market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Scented Candle market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The Global Scented Candle market development trends and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Lemon

Lavender

Frankincense

Chamomile

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Retail Outlets

Online Outlets

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Scented Candle are as follows:

Historical Years : 2014-2018

: 2014-2018 Base Year : 2019

: 2019 Estimated Year : 2019

: 2019 Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East and Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Key Findings of the Study



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Scented Candle Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Scented Candle Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis



4 Value Chain of the Scented Candle Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)



5 Global Scented Candle Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Lemon

5.2 Lavender

5.3 Frankincense

5.4 Chamomile

5.5 Other



6 Global Scented Candle Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Retail Outlets

6.2 Online Outlets



7 Global Scented Candle Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel



8 Competitive Intelligence Company Profiles

8.1 Bolsius International Bv

8.1.1 Bolsius International Bv Profile

8.1.2 Bolsius International Bv Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Bolsius International Bv Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Bolsius International Bv Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Sc Johnson and Son, Inc

8.2.1 Sc Johnson and Son, Inc Profile

8.2.2 Sc Johnson and Son, Inc Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Sc Johnson and Son, Inc Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Sc Johnson and Son, Inc Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Gala-Kerzen Gmbh

8.3.1 Gala-Kerzen Gmbh Profile

8.3.2 Gala-Kerzen Gmbh Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Gala-Kerzen Gmbh Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Gala-Kerzen Gmbh Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Cereria Pernici Srl

………Continued

