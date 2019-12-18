Regenerative Medicine Market Rapid Growth By Top Key Vendors | Integra LifeSciences Corporation, CELGENE CORPORATION, Medtronic, American CryoStem Corporation, Tissue Regenix, Avita Medical, & others

The Global Regenerative Medicine Market is likely to expand considerably in the coming years due to growing applications in the treatment of chronic diseases. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Regenerative Medicine: Global Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 23,841.5 Mn in 2018.

Segmentation

By Product

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Tissue Engineering

Platelet Rich Plasma

By Application

Orthopedics

Wound Care

Oncology

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Clinics

Fortune Business Insights some of the leading companies that have made significant growth contributions to the global market. Besides this, the report identifies some of the attractive business strategies that have been adopted by renowned companies in the world. Some of the leading companies that are operating in the market are

Integra LifeSciences Corporation,

CELGENE CORPORATION,

Medtronic,

American CryoStem Corporation,

Tissue Regenix,

Avita Medical,

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.,

Wright Medical Group N.V.,

Smith and Nephew,

Integra LifeSciences Corporation.

TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1. Prevalence and incidence of diabetes, by key countries

4.2. Advancements in insulin delivery devices

4.3. Pricing Analysis, by key players

4.4. Technological Advancements

4.5. Key mergers and acquisitions, by key players

Global Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Product

5.2.1. Cell Therapy

5.2.2. Gene Therapy

5.2.3. Tissue Engineering

5.2.4. Platelet Rich Plasma

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Application

5.3.1. Orthopedics

5.3.2. Wound Care

5.3.3. Oncology

5.3.4. Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Distribution Channel

5.4.1. Hospitals

5.4.2. Clinics

5.4.3. Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Region

5.5.1. North America

5.5.2. Europe

5.5.3. Asia pacific

5.5.4. Latin America

5.5.5. Middle East and Africa

North America Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Product

6.2.1. Cell Therapy

6.2.2. Gene Therapy

6.2.3. Tissue Engineering

6.2.4. Platelet Rich Plasma

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Application

6.3.1. Orthopedics

6.3.2. Wound Care

6.3.3. Oncology

6.3.4. Others

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Distribution Channel

6.4.1. Hospitals

6.4.2. Clinics

6.4.3. Others

6.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Country

6.5.1. U.S.

6.5.2. Canada

Europe Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Product

7.2.1. Cell Therapy

7.2.2. Gene Therapy

7.2.3. Tissue Engineering

7.2.4. Platelet Rich Plasma

7.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Application

7.3.1. Orthopedics

7.3.2. Wound Care

7.3.3. Oncology

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Distribution Channel

7.4.1. Hospitals

7.4.2. Clinics

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Country/Sub-region

7.5.1. U.K.

7.5.2. Germany

7.5.3. France

7.5.4. Spain

7.5.5. Italy

7.5.6. Scandinavia

7.5.7. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Product

8.2.1. Cell Therapy

8.2.2. Gene Therapy

8.2.3. Tissue Engineering

8.2.4. Platelet Rich Plasma

8.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Application

8.3.1. Orthopedics

8.3.2. Wound Care

8.3.3. Oncology

8.3.4. Others

8.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Distribution Channel

8.4.1. Hospitals

8.4.2. Clinics

8.4.3. Others

8.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Country/Sub-region

8.5.1. Japan

8.5.2. China

8.5.3. India

8.5.4. Australia

8.5.5. Southeast Asia

8.5.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

9.1. Key Findings / Summary

9.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Product

9.2.1. Cell Therapy

9.2.2. Gene Therapy

9.2.3. Tissue Engineering

9.2.4. Platelet Rich Plasma

9.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Application

9.3.1. Orthopedics

9.3.2. Wound Care

9.3.3. Oncology

9.3.4. Others

9.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Distribution Channel

9.4.1. Hospitals

9.4.2. Clinics

9.4.3. Others

9.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Country/Sub-region

9.5.1. Brazil

9.5.2. Mexico

9.5.3. Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

10.1. Key Findings / Summary

10.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Product

10.2.1. Cell Therapy

10.2.2. Gene Therapy

10.2.3. Tissue Engineering

10.2.4. Platelet Rich Plasma

10.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Application

10.3.1. Orthopedics

10.3.2. Wound Care

10.3.3. Oncology

10.3.4. Others

10.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Distribution Channel

10.4.1. Hospitals

10.4.2. Clinics

10.4.3. Others

10.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Country/Sub-region

10.5.1. GCC Countries

10.5.2. South Africa

10.5.3. Rest of Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis

11.1. Key Industry Developments

11.2. GlobalMarket Share Analysis (2018)

11.3. Company Profiles (Overview, Products and Services, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (based on availability))

11.3.1. Integra LifeSciences Corporation

11.3.2. CELGENE CORPORATION

11.3.3. Medtronic

11.3.4. American CryoStem Corporation

11.3.5. Tissue Regenix

11.3.6. Avita Medical

11.3.7. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

11.3.8. Wright Medical Group N.V.

11.3.9. Smith and Nephew

11.3.10.Other Players

Strategic Recommendations

Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/regenerative-medicine-market-9183

Highlights of the Report

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Regenerative Medicine Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and market shares.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

