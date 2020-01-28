Los Angeles, CA - Jan 28, 2020 - DARKCOAST unleashes horror films onto Amazon Prime for free.

Over the last few years, DarkCoast has acquired horror-favorites, ranging from art-house-horrors to scream-inducing psychological horrors to mind-bending physical terrors. And finally, these eight exceptional horror films are now available to stream for free on Amazon Prime.

“It’s become pretty clear to me that this past decade was a time of great change for the horror genre, ushering in a fresh and diverse wave of new voices and new kinds of horror films. Particularly in the past few years, it feels like the gates have been fully opened up for anyone to come through and use the genre to tell their stories, allowing for what many (myself included) consider to be a whole new ‘golden age’ for horror,” wrote Bloody Disgusting.

Check out DarkCoast’s list of ‘Eight Exceptional Horror Films: Streaming Free on Amazon Prime’:

1. LET HER OUT (2016) – directed by Cody Calahan

LET HER OUT follows Helen, a bike courier who suffers a traumatic accident. As she recovers, she begins to experience strange episodic-black outs, hallucinations, and night terrors-that lead her to discover that she has a tumor, a benign growth that is the remnants of a "vanishing twin" absorbed in utero. Over time, the tumor manifests itself as the dark and demented version of a stranger. As Helen's emotional and psychological state begins to deteriorate further and further, she begins to act out in psychotic episodes that are influenced by her evil twin - making her a danger to herself and her best friend, Molly.

2. MUSE (2017) – directed by John Burr

A painter's life is forever changed when a mythical and deadly spirit from Celtic lore – a Leannán Sí – becomes his muse and lover.

3. BETWEEN THE DARKNESS (2019) – directed by Andres Rovira

Starring Lew Temple (The Walking Dead) and Danielle Harris (Halloween), BETWEEN THE DARKNESS (aka ‘Come, Said the Night’) follows thirteen-year-old Sprout Grady who becomes convinced a monster is haunting the nearby woods. Embarking on a mission to vanquish it, she uncovers horrifying secrets that rock the core of everything she thought she knew.

4. BLOOD HONEY (2017) – directed by Jeff Kopas

Tortured by the memory of a childhood trauma, a woman returns after a decade to her family's fly-in hunting lodge to assist her siblings with their dying father, only to find herself stuck in a life threatening nightmare.

5. THE SUBLET (2016) – directed by John Ainslie

THE SUBLET is a suspense driven psychological thriller about Joanna, a new mom coping with her baby alone in an odd sublet apartment. As her husband neglects her to focus on his career, Joanna questions her sanity as she discovers a violent past to the apartment and suspects that the building may be haunted.

6. HAUNTING AT THE PARK HOTEL (2011)– directed by Anthony Pierce

Director Anthony Pierce flips a switch on the supernatural genre and films an entire movie in one take. HAUNTING AT THE PARK HOTEL (aka ‘The Speak’) follows a young film crew as they attempt to create a paranormal web series in the most haunted hotel in the U.S. After performing a ritual called the Speak, the crew unleashes spirits that they are simply not prepared for.

7. BEYOND THE DOOR (1975) – directed by Ovidio G. Assonitis, Robert Barrett

Juliet Mills plays a young pregnant woman in San Francisco who is going to have the devil's baby during her strange possession. Richard Johnson shows up to help her... but what does he really want?

8. SALVATION (2016) – directed by Brett Donowho, Bernie Van De Yacht

In SALVATION, it takes a preacher and an evil drifter to uncover this small town's secrets. The lives of townsfolk interest, as lies, secrets and deceit threaten to tear the town apart.



Hope you’re prepared for scream-inducing plot twists, bone-chilling goose bumps and jump-scares!

DarkCoast is a division of TriCoast Entertainment:

A new home for story-driven American films, TriCoast Entertainment is a full service media company that creates, produces, manages and distributes unique and unusual entertainment. Bringing together filmmakers, distributors, financiers, and technologists, TriCoast Entertainment embraces change by redefining the production and distribution model for indie filmmakers.

Founded by: Strathford Hamilton and Marcy Levitas Hamilton.

Visit: https://www.tricoastworldwide.com/.

