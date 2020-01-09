Sunflower Oil Market Research 2020: Report Segments based on Product Type, Technology, Applications and Regions
Sunflower Oil market report with focus on emerging technologies, regional trends, competitive landscape, regional analysis & forecast to 2024.
Global “Sunflower Oil Market” report is complete source of multiple strategies and deep analysis of Sunflower Oil Industry. It provides vital analysis on market overview, landscape, size, share and segmentation based on product type, applications, manufacturers. Sunflower Oil report also analyse drivers and challenges including growth forecast, and industry trends.
The analysts forecast the global sunflower oil market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.91% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sunflower oil for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sunflower oil sales volume and revenue.
Sunflower Oil Market Segmentation Analysis:
The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global sunflower oil market are:
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Bunge Ltd.
- Cargill Incorporated
- COFCO Corporation
- Conagra Brands Inc.
- Kernel Holding S.A.
- MHP SE
- Optimus Agro
- Rusagro Group of Companies LLC
- VIOIL Holding S.A.
Based on application, the sunflower oil market is segmented into:
- Food
- Industrial
- Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics
Geographically, the global Sunflower Oil market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional and country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)
Objective of the study:
- To analyse and forecast the market size of global Sunflower Oil market.
- To classify and forecast global Sunflower Oil market based on region, product, and application.
- To identify drivers and challenges for global Sunflower Oil market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers and acquisitions, etc., in global Sunflower Oil market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for global Sunflower Oil market.
- To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global Sunflower Oil market.
The Sunflower Oil market report is valuable in providing responses to some critical demands that are important for the business stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in planning investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.
Key target audience are:
- Manufacturers of Sunflower Oil
- Raw material suppliers
- Market research and consulting firms
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Organizations, forums and alliances related to Sunflower Oil
Detailed TOC of Global Sunflower Oil Market Outlook 2019-2024
1 Summary
2 List of Abbreviations
3 Scope of the Report
4 Market Research Methodology
5 Introduction
5.1 Overview
5.2 Value Chain
6 Market Landscape
6.1 Market Size and Forecast
7 Market Segmentation by Product
7.1 Global Sunflower Oil Market by Product 2014-2024
8 Market Segmentation by Application
8.1 Global Sunflower Oil Market by Application 2014-2024
9 Drivers and Challenges
9.1 Market Growth Drivers
9.2 Market Challenges
9.3 Market Trends
10 Sunflower Oil Market in North America
10.1 Market Size and Forecast
10.2 Market Segmentation by Application
10.3 Market Segmentation by Country
11 Sunflower Oil Market in Europe
11.1 Market Size and Forecast
11.2 Market Segmentation by Application
11.3 Market Segmentation by Country
12 Sunflower Oil Market in Asia-Pacific
12.1 Market Size and Forecast
12.2 Market Segmentation by Application
12.3 Market Segmentation by Country
13 Sunflower Oil Market in MEA
13.1 Market Size and Forecast
13.2 Market Segmentation by Application
13.3 Market Segmentation by Country
14 Sunflower Oil Market in South America
14.1 Market Size and Forecast
14.2 Market Segmentation by Application
14.3 Market Segmentation by Country
15 Key Vendor Analysis
