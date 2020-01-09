Sunflower Oil market report with focus on emerging technologies, regional trends, competitive landscape, regional analysis & forecast to 2024.

Global “Sunflower Oil Market” report is complete source of multiple strategies and deep analysis of Sunflower Oil Industry. It provides vital analysis on market overview, landscape, size, share and segmentation based on product type, applications, manufacturers. Sunflower Oil report also analyse drivers and challenges including growth forecast, and industry trends.

The analysts forecast the global sunflower oil market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.91% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sunflower oil for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sunflower oil sales volume and revenue.

Sunflower Oil Market Segmentation Analysis:

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global sunflower oil market are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge Ltd.

Cargill Incorporated

COFCO Corporation

Conagra Brands Inc.

Kernel Holding S.A.

MHP SE

Optimus Agro

Rusagro Group of Companies LLC

VIOIL Holding S.A.

Based on application, the sunflower oil market is segmented into:

- Food

- Industrial

- Pharmaceuticals

- Cosmetics

Geographically, the global Sunflower Oil market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional and country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

- Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Objective of the study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of global Sunflower Oil market.

To classify and forecast global Sunflower Oil market based on region, product, and application.

To identify drivers and challenges for global Sunflower Oil market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers and acquisitions, etc., in global Sunflower Oil market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global Sunflower Oil market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global Sunflower Oil market.

The Sunflower Oil market report is valuable in providing responses to some critical demands that are important for the business stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in planning investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key target audience are:

Manufacturers of Sunflower Oil

Raw material suppliers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to Sunflower Oil

Detailed TOC of Global Sunflower Oil Market Outlook 2019-2024

1 Summary

2 List of Abbreviations

3 Scope of the Report

4 Market Research Methodology

5 Introduction

5.1 Overview

5.2 Value Chain

6 Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Global Sunflower Oil Market by Product 2014-2024

8 Market Segmentation by Application

8.1 Global Sunflower Oil Market by Application 2014-2024

9 Drivers and Challenges

9.1 Market Growth Drivers

9.2 Market Challenges

9.3 Market Trends

10 Sunflower Oil Market in North America

10.1 Market Size and Forecast

10.2 Market Segmentation by Application

10.3 Market Segmentation by Country

11 Sunflower Oil Market in Europe

11.1 Market Size and Forecast

11.2 Market Segmentation by Application

11.3 Market Segmentation by Country

12 Sunflower Oil Market in Asia-Pacific

12.1 Market Size and Forecast

12.2 Market Segmentation by Application

12.3 Market Segmentation by Country

13 Sunflower Oil Market in MEA

13.1 Market Size and Forecast

13.2 Market Segmentation by Application

13.3 Market Segmentation by Country

14 Sunflower Oil Market in South America

14.1 Market Size and Forecast

14.2 Market Segmentation by Application

14.3 Market Segmentation by Country

15 Key Vendor Analysis

