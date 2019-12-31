Transrectal Ultrasound Market report analyzed the market share, size, trends globally and predicts the growth of Transrectal Ultrasound Industry in the upcoming year 2025

The increasing incidence of prostate cancer especially among aging men is the key driver of the global transrectal ultrasound (TRUS) market. This was found by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Transrectal Ultrasound Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (Systems, Transducers), Type (Cart/Trolley Based, Portable), Application (Diagnostic, Image-guided Treatment), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals) and Geography Forecast till 2025”.

Fortune Business Insights predicts the global TRUS market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Furthermore, in 2017, the market was valued at US$ 204.8 and is anticipated to reach US$ 291.2 Mn by the end of 2025.

The global TRUS market can be segmented into the following categories:

Global Transrectal Ultrasound Market, by Product

Devices

Transducers

Global Transrectal Ultrasound Market, by Type

Cart/ Trolley-based

Portable

Global Transrectal Ultrasound Market, by Application

Diagnostic

Prostate Cancer

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Others

Image-guided Treatment

Global Transrectal Ultrasound Market, by End User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Others

Global Transrectal Ultrasound Market, by Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South East Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Lifestyle Changes Leading to Rising Prevalence of Prostate Cancer in turn Fueling Demand for TRUS Devices

“The demand for effective treatment for urological abnormalities such as prostate cancer is increasing primarily due to rapid changes in lifestyle,” stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “This is one of the chief factors driving the TRUS market,” he added. The transrectal ultrasound of prostate helps to locate the position of cysts in the male reproductive system and identify if they are cancerous or non-cancerous.

This is the reason why male population prefers transrectal ultrasound scan than any other normal tests. The healthcare infrastructure in developed and developing countries is sophisticated and well-equipped. This, coupled with better product availability, is boosting the TRUS market.

