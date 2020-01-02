Global Multi-Mode Receiver Market 2020 research report provides the latest manufacturing data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving profits growth and productivity.This report also shows the 2020-2023 Production, income, Consumption, Price and Cost Overview.

Global Multi-Mode Receiver Market 2020 research report provides pensive details of well-established contenders performing in the market. The insight includes relevant factors of contender such as product/service contributions, manufacturing process, capacity, income details, business synopsis, new product launches, acquisitions, and partnership. It confers the significant data estimation of pre-eminent market players through SWOT analysis. The report represents an overall analysis of factors surrounded around the rate of Multi-Mode Receiver market expansion up to 2023. Vital driving factors influencing Global economy and Multi-Mode Receiver industry’s contribution in growth in the Global market are foregrounded in this report.

Global Multi-Mode Receiver market is expected to grow from $932.68 million in 2016 to reach $1445.69 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 6.5%.

Growth of air passenger traffic, increase in aviation avionics retrofits industry, and favorable aviation regulations to integrate satellite-based augmentation system in aircrafts are some of the factors fostering the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, risk of cyber attacks, stringent regulations for product approval are some of the restraints limiting the market growth.

Multi-Mode Receiver Market 2020 Overview:

A Multi mode receiver assists the pilots in landing, navigating, and positioning of the aircraft. Multi mode receivers are being used by various airlines in wide and narrow body aircrafts. By region, North America region is holding the largest market revenue over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness higher growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to economic growth, rise in air passenger traffic are favoring the Asia Pacific market growth.

2020 Leading manufacturers of Multi-Mode Receiver Market:

BAE Systems PLC, Honeywell International Inc., Indra Sistemas, SA, Intelcan Technosystems Inc., Leonardo SPA, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Saab AB, Systems Interface Ltd., Thales Group, Val Avionics Ltd., and Garmin

The Multi-Mode Receiver Market Report forecast the Market size for various segments, by key region. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Multi-Mode Receiver market. The Multi-Mode Receiver Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Multi-Mode Receiver market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

Multi-Mode Receiver Market 2020-2023 by Product Type and Application:

Platform Types Covered:

Rotary Wing

Fixed Wing

Sub-System Types Covered:

GLS Receiver

VHF Omnidirectional Range (VOR) / Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) Receiver

MLS Receiver

ILS Receiver

Fit Types Covered:

Retrofit

Line-Fit

Applications Covered:

Landing

Navigation and Positioning

The Scope of Multi-Mode Receiver Market by Region:

North America(UnitedStates, Canada, andMexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, andBenelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, andAustralia)

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders of Multi-Mode Receiver Market

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Multi-Mode Receiver Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Pipeline Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis of Multi-Mode Receiver Market

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Multi-Mode Receiver Market, ByProduct

6 Global Multi-Mode Receiver Market, By End User

7 Global Multi-Mode Receiver Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 The Middle East and Africa

8 Key Developments included in Multi-Mode Receiver Market

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions and Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling in Multi-Mode Receiver Market

Continued

