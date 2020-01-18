Machine Learning As A Service (MLaaS) - A Market Overview and Forecast 2020 - 2025, This report presents a profound evaluation of basic elements of Machine Learning As A Service (MLaaS) industry such as production scale and profit generation. Market driving factors, newly adopted technologies, latest business methodologies have been discussed in this report. The report also forecasts the potential of the market and reviews thorough analysis of vital segments and regional markets.

"The Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market was valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 8.48 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 43% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025."

With advancements in data science and artificial intelligence, the performance of machine learning has accelerated at a rapid pace. Companies are now identifying the potential of this technology, and therefore, the adoption rate of the same is expected to increase over the forecast period.

– Artificial intelligence has emerged as an enabler for such solutions, and ML consequently plays a critical role.

– MLaaS model is expected to dominate the market, with users having an option to choose from a wide variety of solutions that are focused on different business needs.

– The increasing rate of adoption for IoT and automation systems in industries is expected to drive the growth of adoption rate for MLaaS. Industrial automation already has over a billion connected devices deployed. Owing to IoT, smart and connected technologies have increased the pace of creating vast amounts of data, which can be analyzed to gain profitable insights.

Competitive Landscape:

The machine learning as a service market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with the advancement of Artificial Intelligence, many of the companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts by tapping new markets.

Scope of the Report

Machine learning (ML), a subfield of artificial intelligence (AI) in its simplest description spans a broad set of algorithms that are used to extract useful models from raw data and grew out of traditional statistics and analysis. Since it revolves around algorithms, model complexity, and computational complexity, as the market for machine learning as a service (MLaaS) is on demand as it requires the use of skilled professionals to develop these solutions.

Furthermore, this study will help to solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics-Report foresees dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches.

Identifying key cannibalizes- Strong substitute of a product or service is that the most prominent threat. Report includes key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring marketing research. This helps in aligning new product development/launch strategies before.

Spotting emerging trends- Report helps to identify upcoming hot market trends. Report also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a specific emerging trend.

Interrelated opportunities-This report will allow making decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better.

